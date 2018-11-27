By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- On way to G20 meet, PM Modi says will take up upcoming challenges
- Sunil Arora succeeds O P Rawat as new Chief Election Commissioner
- Delhi draft policy targets 25% of all new vehicles being electric by 2023
- Maharashtra govt committee yet to finalise Maratha quota percentage
- Modi to visit Argentina for G20 Summit on Nov 28; to meet Xi Jinping
- Delhi HC stays Center's notification on environmental clearances
- No more protests should be held at Sabarimala temple: Kerala High Court
- Assam's teenage girl takes on Donald Trump for global warming tweet
- India's mobile subscriber base to touch 1.42 bn by 2024; 80% to use 4G
- Will quit politics if proven guilty: Minister on charges by CBI officer
Current Affairs News
COLUMNISTS
BJP's janus-headed stand on LGBTQ
Karan Thapar
The Modi government's position on Section 377 reveals its pusillanimity and confused thinking
POLITICS
PM Modi using 'politics of victimhood' to hide 'failures' of govt: Congress
The Congress' response came in the backdrop of Modi launching a scathing attack on the party in his election rallies
J-K Governor's remark on govt formation vindicates Opposition charge: Cong
Omar, Mehbooba congratulate J&K Governor for 'not looking to Delhi'
NATIONAL
-
Sabarimala protest to continue until prohibitory orders are lifted: UDF
Sabarimala town has been witnessing repeated protests ever since the September 28 verdict of the Supreme Court that allowed women of all ages to ...
-
Kartarpur corridor to foster peace, erase enmity between India, Pak: Sidhu
-
Jagannath Puri set to introduce ticket 'darshan' system for devotees
EDITORIAL COMMENT
-
Sabarimala: Police arrests activist Rehana for hurting religious sentiments
The activist, a BSNL employee, was booked by police in Pathanamthitta on a complaint by Radhakrishna Menon, alleging that some of her Facebook ...
-
CPCB slams authorities for 'ínadequate' action on pollution complaints
This is the second time the CPCB has urged the public agencies to address the complaints filed against those violating pollution norms
FEATURES
-
Gujarat's deadly cocktail: Rising unemployment, crime & dirty politics
The influx of migrants from the Hindi heartland desperate for jobs has given rise to a dangerous excuse for targeted violence
-
Branding Ayushman Bharat HWCs: a perfect blend of unity in diversity
-
Why India has little to cheer about with a change of guard in Maldives
SPORTS
-
Djokovic beats Federer in Paris Masters thriller, a win away from 5th title
In their 47th career head-to-head on Saturday, Serbian wins 2 sets to one, improves record to 25-22. meets unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov in ...
-
Sunil Chhetri scores a brace to equal Messi's record, wins India the match
-
French Open: Simona Halep lifts first Grand Slam after thrilling fightback