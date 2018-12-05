By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- India's heaviest satellite GSAT-11 launched from French Guiana: ESA
- Katowice climate talks: Progress only on areas US, developed nations favour
- News Digest: Foreign listing of Indian firms, Katowice talks, and more
- The first book written about a stock market is selling for $300,000
- AAI employees hold protests against govt move to privatise 6 airports
- This Dalhousie start-up may have an electronic fix for Delhi's pollution
- Modi retains India's top newsmaker tag on Yahoo 2018 'Year in Review'
- One of 14 stranded Indians in Saudi Arabia returns, others safe: Officials
- National Herald case: SC allows Sonia, Rahul's I-T assessment to continue
- US-based NACE to study corrosion loss in India, submit report by February
You are here » Home » Current Affairs
Current Affairs News
COLUMNISTS
-
BJP's janus-headed stand on LGBTQ
Karan Thapar
The Modi government's position on Section 377 reveals its pusillanimity and confused thinking
POLITICS
-
Decoded: How is a place or city renamed and what are the costs involved?
BJP has renamed quite a few roads, stations and cities since coming to power at the Centre
-
Uma Bharti not to contest Lok Sabha polls; to focus on Ram temple, Ganga
-
Will recite 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' 10 times: Modi hits back at Rahul Gandhi» More
NATIONAL
-
Muslim countries must learn about religion from India for peace: Dalai Lama
Asked about Doklam dispute, the spiritual guru only said, "Both the countries should sit and resolve the issue".
-
SC modifies order on 1984 anti-Sikh riots, SIT to have 2 members now
-
FDA to crack down on drug dens operating under garb of food outlets in Goa» More
EDITORIAL COMMENT
-
Bhopal gas tragedy: How the disaster continues to choke lives of survivors
Over 15,000 people were killed after the poisonous gas leaked from the pesticide plant of UCIL in the city
-
Ex-info commissioner alleges legal intimidation of CIC by government
He cited two orders related to the RBI to drive home his point
FEATURES
-
Gujarat's deadly cocktail: Rising unemployment, crime & dirty politics
The influx of migrants from the Hindi heartland desperate for jobs has given rise to a dangerous excuse for targeted violence
-
Branding Ayushman Bharat HWCs: a perfect blend of unity in diversity
-
Why India has little to cheer about with a change of guard in Maldives» More
SPORTS
-
Djokovic beats Federer in Paris Masters thriller, a win away from 5th title
In their 47th career head-to-head on Saturday, Serbian wins 2 sets to one, improves record to 25-22. meets unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov in ...
-
Sunil Chhetri scores a brace to equal Messi's record, wins India the match
-
French Open: Simona Halep lifts first Grand Slam after thrilling fightback» More