- Doval's son started Cayman hedge fund days after demonetisation: Congress
- Govt curtails Rakesh Asthana, three other officers' tenure in CBI
- XLRI to open new campus in Andhra with accommodation for 5000 students
- ED files FIR under money laundering act in UP illegal mining case
- Dinesh Maheshwari, Sanjiv Khanna to be sworn in as SC judges on Friday
- Apex court asks search committee on Lokpal to recommend names by Feb end
- Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'severe' due to reduced wind speed
- Govt presented weak side in SC on dance bars due to nexus with owners: NCP
- Infosys is implementing next-gen I-T filing system: All you need to know
- Women who entered Sabarimala seek 24X7 security, SC to hear plea tomorrow
Current Affairs News
COLUMNISTS
BJP's janus-headed stand on LGBTQ
Karan Thapar
The Modi government's position on Section 377 reveals its pusillanimity and confused thinking
POLITICS
-
BJP keeping its MLAs in confinement at a Gurugram hotel: CM Kumaraswamy
Grappling with the political turmoil, Kumaraswamy rejected a charge by the saffron party that he was trying to poach their lawmakers
-
Kanhaiya Kumar to fight Lok Sabha polls 2019 despite JNU sedition case: CPI
-
BJP MLAs to decide on returning to Karnataka after tomorrow's Congress meet» More
NATIONAL
-
Manipur will oppose Citizenship Bill unless it protects natives: CM
The Bill provides for according Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and ...
-
Jammu Duronto Express passengers robbed on the outskirts of Delhi
-
Gillette's toxic masculinity ad signals mainstream embrace of #MeToo» More
EDITORIAL COMMENT
-
How scientists plan to feed humanity a healthy diet and save the planet
Human diets inextricably link health and environmental sustainability and have the potential to nurture both
-
Why type when you can now dictate WhatsApp messages through voice command
WhatsApp Dictation feature will let Android and iPhone users dictate any message through its voice command feature
FEATURES
-
Gujarat's deadly cocktail: Rising unemployment, crime & dirty politics
The influx of migrants from the Hindi heartland desperate for jobs has given rise to a dangerous excuse for targeted violence
-
Branding Ayushman Bharat HWCs: a perfect blend of unity in diversity
-
Why India has little to cheer about with a change of guard in Maldives» More
SPORTS
-
Djokovic beats Federer in Paris Masters thriller, a win away from 5th title
In their 47th career head-to-head on Saturday, Serbian wins 2 sets to one, improves record to 25-22. meets unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov in ...