JUST IN
You are here » Home » Current Affairs

Current Affairs News

pulwama encounter

Pulwama encounter LIVE: 3 soldiers, 1 Major killed; JeM commander trapped

Reserve Bank of India | File Photo

Top 10 biz headlines: Bank CEO pay, IndiGo crisis, term insurance, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Pulwama terror attack: Like you, fire raging in my heart too, says PM Modi

Unable to spend, Kerala allocates less for education in Budget 2019

An end to manual scavenging: Sewer-cleaning robot introduced in Tamil Nadu

Pulwama terror attack: 23 people with suspected links to JeM detained

My best campaign is Reebok's #BruisesCanBeGood: Isobar's Anish Varghese

Rahul insulted hardwork of railway engineers: Goyal on Train 18's breakdown

Social media reverberates with the roar of greasepaint marketers

Pulwama attack: Paramilitary convoy movement by road to continue, says MHA

Kashmiri students held on sedition charges for celebrating Pulwama attack

COLUMNISTS Blog Add to MyPage

POLITICS Blog Add to MyPage

Bhupesh Baghel

NATIONAL Blog Add to MyPage

Mohammed bin Salman

EDITORIAL COMMENT

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

Ahmedabad: Migrant workers wait to board a train out of Gujarat in view of protests and violence breaking out over the alleged rape of a 14-month-old girl Tuesday, October 9, 2018. Photo: PTI

SPORTS Blog Add to MyPage

Novak Djokovic

POPULAR NOW

» More