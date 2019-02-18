By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Pulwama encounter LIVE: 3 soldiers, 1 Major killed; JeM commander trapped
- Top 10 biz headlines: Bank CEO pay, IndiGo crisis, term insurance, and more
- Pulwama terror attack: Like you, fire raging in my heart too, says PM Modi
- Unable to spend, Kerala allocates less for education in Budget 2019
- An end to manual scavenging: Sewer-cleaning robot introduced in Tamil Nadu
- Pulwama terror attack: 23 people with suspected links to JeM detained
- My best campaign is Reebok's #BruisesCanBeGood: Isobar's Anish Varghese
- Rahul insulted hardwork of railway engineers: Goyal on Train 18's breakdown
- Social media reverberates with the roar of greasepaint marketers
- Pulwama attack: Paramilitary convoy movement by road to continue, says MHA
Current Affairs News
COLUMNISTS
-
BJP's janus-headed stand on LGBTQ
Karan Thapar
The Modi government's position on Section 377 reveals its pusillanimity and confused thinking
POLITICS
-
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel sounds the Lok Sabha election bugle
Chhattisgarh government has announced abandoning 8,493 infrastructure projects
-
Priyanka's elevation in Cong may force Akhilesh, Mayawati to restrategise
-
Rahul asks Congress CMs to undo BJP govts' changes in land acquisition law» More
NATIONAL
-
Counter-terrorism, energy security top agenda during Saudi prince's visit
Moammed bin Salman is on a three-nation diplomatic tour to Pakistan, India and China.
-
Pulwama terror attack not handiwork of single man, says Ex-RAW chief
-
Telangana CM finds 'auspicious time' to expand cabinet after two-month wait» More
EDITORIAL COMMENT
-
ICJ to hold public hearings in Kulbhushan Jadhav case from Monday
The ICJ has set a timetable for the public hearing in the high-profile case from Febraury 18 to 21 in The Hague
-
Akshaya Patra aims to serve 5 billionth meal by 2021, to expand in UP
The Bengaluru-based NGO said, besides, the foundation also wants to serve schoolchildren in Delhi, Bihar and West Bengal where it is yet to ...
FEATURES
-
Gujarat's deadly cocktail: Rising unemployment, crime & dirty politics
The influx of migrants from the Hindi heartland desperate for jobs has given rise to a dangerous excuse for targeted violence
-
Branding Ayushman Bharat HWCs: a perfect blend of unity in diversity
-
Why India has little to cheer about with a change of guard in Maldives» More
SPORTS
-
Djokovic beats Federer in Paris Masters thriller, a win away from 5th title
In their 47th career head-to-head on Saturday, Serbian wins 2 sets to one, improves record to 25-22. meets unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov in ...