By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- 'flight for the planet': Airlines aim to reduce waste, use green fuel
- India parties lag behind West in spending on Facebook, Google election ads
- Pak govt bars Hafiz Saeed from leading Eid prayers at his 'favourite' venue
- New research says humans are eating 'thousands' of plastic pieces each year
- Trump, Merkel, Macron join Queen Elizabeth at a World War II ceremony in UK
- Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit dropped as accuser withdraws case: Report
- Nipah patient stable, 311 people under observation: Kerala Health Minister
- Where are the funds? Free public transport has appeal but doesn't add up
- Is climate change driving rapid shifts in water levels on the Great Lakes?
- Nanda Devi: Mission to remove climbers' bodies halted by technical problems
Current Affairs News
COLUMNISTS
-
BJP's janus-headed stand on LGBTQ
Karan Thapar
The Modi government's position on Section 377 reveals its pusillanimity and confused thinking
POLITICS
-
Rajasthan govt drops Deendayal Upadhyay's name from scholarship test
The move prompted the state's former education minister to accuse the government of targeting RSS ideologues repeatedly
-
Trial revealed shortcoming, says Akilesh as he ends alliance with Mayawati
-
DMK pitches to make Tamil an 'official language' in central govt offices» More
NATIONAL
-
Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit dropped as accuser withdraws case: Report
Ronaldo, 34, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid player, had strongly denied the accusations
-
Same food, drinks for all: Navy chief targets inequality in first address
-
UGC issues norms for hiring of faculty in higher educational institutions» More
EDITORIAL COMMENT
-
I-T dept extends deadline for employers to issue Form 16 till July 10
Individual taxpayers, who do not have to get their accounts audited, have to file income tax returns for financial year 2018-19 by July 31, 2019
-
Monsoon likely delayed further, to make onset over Kerala on June 7: IMD
Last month, announcing the expected day of monsoon arrival over Kerala, IMD said it could happen on June 6, with an error margin of plus or ...
FEATURES
-
Why Vidyasagar is attacked whenever groups struggle to make their point
It might not be known to many, but the statues of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar have been vandalised several times between episodes involving ...
SPORTS
-
Djokovic beats Federer in Paris Masters thriller, a win away from 5th title
In their 47th career head-to-head on Saturday, Serbian wins 2 sets to one, improves record to 25-22. meets unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov in ...