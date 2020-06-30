Current Affairs
Current Affairs News
COLUMNISTS
-
BJP's janus-headed stand on LGBTQ
Karan Thapar
The Modi government's position on Section 377 reveals its pusillanimity and confused thinking
POLITICS
-
Stop 'profiteering' from fuel prices, roll back hike: Rahul Gandhi to govt
The former party president also said that prices of petrol and diesel are constantly increasing in the country when global crude oil prices are ...
-
Harish Rawat rides bullock cart to protest petrol, diesel price hike
-
Govt using oil money for welfare of poor, not RGF: BJP's attack on Congress» More
NATIONAL
-
Digital strike: India bans 59 Chinese mobile apps on security threat
Experts say now service providers may be told to block IP addresses
-
PM to address the nation at 4 pm today amid Covid-19, India-China row
-
Centre profiteering from price hike, says Sonia; Pradhan rebuts charges» More
EDITORIAL COMMENT
-
Unlock 2.0 opens a small window; PM to address the nation at 4 pm today
International air travel and metro rail services will also continue to remain shut at least till July 31, and large congregations stay banned
-
Govt eyes higher RBI surplus this year as Covid-19 decimates tax revenues
Data available on the RBI's website shows that, as of April 1-June 21, the RBI has purchased more than Rs 1.3 trillion in government bonds
FEATURES
-
Head out on the highway: A drive through New Zealand's South Island
New Zealand is nature's revenge on the sheer ugliness of mankind
SPORTS
-
Djokovic beats Federer in Paris Masters thriller, a win away from 5th title
In their 47th career head-to-head on Saturday, Serbian wins 2 sets to one, improves record to 25-22. meets unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov in ...