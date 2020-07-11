Current Affairs
Current Affairs News
COLUMNISTS
-
BJP's janus-headed stand on LGBTQ
Karan Thapar
The Modi government's position on Section 377 reveals its pusillanimity and confused thinking
POLITICS
-
Priyanka Gandhi to shift out of her Lutyens bungalow by month-end
The Vadras are learnt to be scouting for an alternative accommodation in Delhi that will cater to her security considerations
-
MP govt functioning smoothly, says CM and 'minister of every dept' Chouhan
-
Probe into trusts: Those fighting for truth can't be intimidated, says Rahul» More
NATIONAL
-
India, China agree on complete disengagement of troops from eastern Ladakh
Ministry of External Affairs said the talks were held under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China ...
-
Highlights Of PM Modi's speech at the launch of mega solar power park in MP
-
NIA takes up probe in Kerala gold smuggling case; registers cases against 4» More
EDITORIAL COMMENT
-
India records highest single-day spike of 26,506 coronavirus cases
With as many as 2,30,599 Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,26,581) and Delhi ...
-
India's Covid-19 fatality rate dips to 2.72%, recovery at 62.4%: Health Min
Manipur, Nagaland, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim have zero case fatality rate
FEATURES
-
Head out on the highway: A drive through New Zealand's South Island
New Zealand is nature's revenge on the sheer ugliness of mankind
SPORTS
-
Djokovic beats Federer in Paris Masters thriller, a win away from 5th title
In their 47th career head-to-head on Saturday, Serbian wins 2 sets to one, improves record to 25-22. meets unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov in ...