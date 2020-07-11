Current Affairs
COLUMNISTS
BJP's janus-headed stand on LGBTQ
Karan Thapar
The Modi government's position on Section 377 reveals its pusillanimity and confused thinking
POLITICS
Priyanka Gandhi to shift out of her Lutyens bungalow by month-end
The Vadras are learnt to be scouting for an alternative accommodation in Delhi that will cater to her security considerations
MP govt functioning smoothly, says CM and 'minister of every dept' Chouhan
Probe into trusts: Those fighting for truth can't be intimidated, says Rahul
NATIONAL
Vikas Dubey is killed: Here's a timeline of events from ambush to encounter
Gangster Vikas Dubey was shot dead on Friday, a week after he allegedly masterminded an ambush at his village here in which eight policemen were ...
India, China agree on complete disengagement of troops from eastern Ladakh
Highlights Of PM Modi's speech at the launch of mega solar power park in MP
EDITORIAL COMMENT
Yogi Adityanath issues directives on special sanitisation campaign in UP
The campaign can be extended to July 13 and, if required, later as well, he said, asking the officials to provide photographs of the campaign so ...
India records highest single-day spike of 26,506 coronavirus cases
With as many as 2,30,599 Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,26,581) and Delhi ...
FEATURES
Head out on the highway: A drive through New Zealand's South Island
New Zealand is nature's revenge on the sheer ugliness of mankind
SPORTS
Djokovic beats Federer in Paris Masters thriller, a win away from 5th title
In their 47th career head-to-head on Saturday, Serbian wins 2 sets to one, improves record to 25-22. meets unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov in ...