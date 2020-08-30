Current Affairs
COLUMNISTS
BJP's janus-headed stand on LGBTQ
Karan Thapar
The Modi government's position on Section 377 reveals its pusillanimity and confused thinking
POLITICS
Ram Janmabhoomi Trust submits temple's layout to ADA for approval
Dr Anil Mishra, member of the Trust, handed over the documents to Neeraj Shukla, vice chairman of the development authority
Not one concern raised in our letter addressed in CWC meeting: Kapil Sibal
NATIONAL
156 terrorists neutralised by Jammu and Kashmir security forces this year
Following this joint parties of the police and CRPF cordoned off the area and began a search operation
Assam to send report to Centre for granting ST status to ethnic communities
EDITORIAL COMMENT
Covid-19 prescription: Pharma players shift their focus over the counter
The pandemic pushes pharma companies to look at drugs that held promise in transitioning to over the counter segment
Health experts decry Donald Trump's shunning of coronavirus rules
"I worry about these individuals infecting one another and most certainly going back to their home," said Wen, who previously served as ...
FEATURES
Head out on the highway: A drive through New Zealand's South Island
New Zealand is nature's revenge on the sheer ugliness of mankind
SPORTS
Djokovic beats Federer in Paris Masters thriller, a win away from 5th title
In their 47th career head-to-head on Saturday, Serbian wins 2 sets to one, improves record to 25-22. meets unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov in ...