JUST IN
You are here » Home » Current Affairs

Current Affairs

Current Affairs News

Coronavirus

India Coronavirus Dispatch: What explains spike in cases in some states?

dawood ibrahim

Dawood Ibrahim is not, has never been our citizen, says Dominican govt

Healthcare worker checks oxygen level of the residence during a campaign for the coronavirus disease in Mumbai.

World Coronavirus Dispatch: German parliament building stormed over curbs

Indian jails remained overcrowded and under-staffed in 2019: NCRB data

Covid-19 Factoid: India makes another record of highest single-day spike

Asteroid over 22 metres in diameter to pass by Earth on Sept 1: Nasa

Petrol prices reach Rs 82 per litre in Delhi; diesel rate remains unchanged

DATA STORY: India tests over 1 mn in day, adds nearly 79,000 coronavirus cases to tally

Goa tops states, UTs exceeding WHO norm of 140 tests a day per mn heads

Quiz, meme competition to mark Sept as 'Nutrition Month': PM Modi

Let the games begin: In latest Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi gets vocal about toys

COLUMNISTS Blog Add to MyPage

POLITICS Blog Add to MyPage

NATIONAL Blog Add to MyPage

Jammu and Kashmir

EDITORIAL COMMENT

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

On the road to Mount Cook

SPORTS Blog Add to MyPage

Novak Djokovic

POPULAR NOW

» More