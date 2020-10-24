Current Affairs
Current Affairs News
COLUMNISTS
Assam coronavirus update: 12 more Covid-19 fatalities, 3644 fresh cases
Assam reported 12 more Covid-19 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 667, while 3,644 fresh cases raised the tally to 1,73,629, Health ...
Odisha reports record 3,996 new Covid-19 cases, 14 fresh fatalities
Odisha reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday as 3,996 more people tested positive for the infection, a health ...
POLITICS
Samajwadi Party to give unconditional support to JD (S) in K'taka by-polls
Samajwadi Party unit of Karnataka has announced to give unconditional support to candidates of Janata Dal (Secular) in the upcoming state ...
Strategic retreater: Amarinder Singh's threat to resign is deeply political
Narendra Modi kicks off Bihar elections campaign; rakes up Article 370» More
NATIONAL
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates three projects in Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three projects in Gujarat- one each related to farmers' welfare, healthcare and tourism development- ...
Man gets death penalty for rape-murder of toddler in Uttar Pradesh
ITBP broke myth that some countries have strong armies: Reddy aims at China» More
EDITORIAL COMMENT
Covid-19 Factoid: India now accounts for most recoveries in the world
While India's recoveries count crosses the 7 million mark, the active cases ratio falls below 9%
61% of Covid-19 recoveries reported from six states/UTs: Health ministry
About 61% of the total recovered cases from Covid-19 are from six states and UTs of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar ...
FEATURES
Head out on the highway: A drive through New Zealand's South Island
New Zealand is nature's revenge on the sheer ugliness of mankind
SPORTS
Djokovic beats Federer in Paris Masters thriller, a win away from 5th title
In their 47th career head-to-head on Saturday, Serbian wins 2 sets to one, improves record to 25-22. meets unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov in ...