COLUMNISTS
Assam coronavirus update: 12 more Covid-19 fatalities, 3644 fresh cases
Assam reported 12 more Covid-19 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 667, while 3,644 fresh cases raised the tally to 1,73,629, Health ...
Odisha reports record 3,996 new Covid-19 cases, 14 fresh fatalities
Odisha reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday as 3,996 more people tested positive for the infection, a health ...
POLITICS
Bhupinder Hooda convenes CLP meet to discuss farmers', other issues
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday called a Congress Legislature Party meeting here on February 3 to discuss the ...
Delhi Cong passes resolution requesting Rahul to take over as party prez
BJP leader smells 'political conspiracy' behind Republic Day violence
NATIONAL
Farmers stir: SAD chief Badal meets Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur border
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal today met farmer leader Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur border and presented him with a 'siropa' (robe of honour), as he ...
Internet suspension extended in parts of Haryana till 5 pm on Feb 1
Despite increasing security, thousands of farmers converge at Ghazipur
EDITORIAL COMMENT
India's Covid-19 curve declines, but many nations still in virus grip
Globally, there have been almost 100 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, including 2 million deaths
Air quality 'very poor' in Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad
The air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad, according to data issued by ...
FEATURES
Head out on the highway: A drive through New Zealand's South Island
New Zealand is nature's revenge on the sheer ugliness of mankind
SPORTS
Djokovic beats Federer in Paris Masters thriller, a win away from 5th title
In their 47th career head-to-head on Saturday, Serbian wins 2 sets to one, improves record to 25-22. meets unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov in ...