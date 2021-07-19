Current Affairs News
COLUMNISTS
Assam coronavirus update: 12 more Covid-19 fatalities, 3644 fresh cases
Assam reported 12 more Covid-19 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 667, while 3,644 fresh cases raised the tally to 1,73,629, Health ...
POLITICS
Overconfidence of many leaders led to BJP rout in Bengal polls: Suvendu
Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said the BJP lost because of several leaders' overconfidence that the ...
BJP says not a shred of evidence to link it or govt with Pegasus story
Amid ruckus, Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday
NATIONAL
Decoded: The stealth with which Pegasus spyware infects phones, listens in
Pegasus can also be deleted remotely. It's very hard to detect and once it's deleted, leaves few traces.
Taking steps to safeguard children affected by pandemic: Centre to Delhi HC
AgustaWestland: HC asks CBI, ED to respond to bail pleas of Christian James
EDITORIAL COMMENT
Covid: Delta variant 40-60% more transmissible than Alpha, says govt expert
Current vaccines are effective against the mutation
Reports of snooping on Indians aimed at maligning Indian democracy: IT Min
The minister made this statement in response to media reports that spyware Pegasus was being used to conduct surveillance on several Indians
FEATURES
Head out on the highway: A drive through New Zealand's South Island
New Zealand is nature's revenge on the sheer ugliness of mankind
SPORTS
2 athletes at Olympic Village test positive for Covid, another at hotel
Three athletes, two of them staying at the Olympic Village, have tested positive for COVID-19, the Games Organising Committee announced on ...
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi encourages UP athletes going to Tokyo Olympics
Italy impress again in 3-0 win over Switzerland at Euro 2020