COLUMNISTS
Assam coronavirus update: 12 more Covid-19 fatalities, 3644 fresh cases
Assam reported 12 more Covid-19 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 667, while 3,644 fresh cases raised the tally to 1,73,629, Health ...
POLITICS
Get ready, Trinamool Congress is going to Goa: Abhishek Banerjee
Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said the party will explore political opportunities outside West Bengal ...
West Bengal polls: 40% of voters vote 100% in strength, says Dinesh Trivedi
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai: Man for all seasons and reasons?
NATIONAL
Bharat Bandh: Hundreds of farmers block highways in Punjab, Haryana
The protesting farmers parked their tractors on highways and major link roads in both Punjab and Haryana and squatted on the road
TMS-Ep 7: India's new e-commerce rules, power challenges, Sensex at 60,000
Top headlines: Top firms' advance tax up 47%; Invesco considers suing Zee
EDITORIAL COMMENT
-
Brisk Covid vaccination rate primes Indian economy for acceleration
Two of the eight high-frequency indicators tracked by Bloomberg News gained speed last month, while five held steady and one slowed
Coronavirus LIVE: India's active cases drop below 300000; tally at 33.67 mn
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Cases in Kerala saw a weekly fall of 8.7% while Maharashtra logged a decrease of 6.8%. Delhi reported 29 Covid-19 ...
FEATURES
-
Head out on the highway: A drive through New Zealand's South Island
New Zealand is nature's revenge on the sheer ugliness of mankind
SPORTS
I draw motivation and inspiration from you all: PM to para athletes
PM presented with an autographed stole and athletes' personal gear
2 athletes at Olympic Village test positive for Covid, another at hotel
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi encourages UP athletes going to Tokyo Olympics