Current Affairs News
COLUMNISTS
Assam coronavirus update: 12 more Covid-19 fatalities, 3644 fresh cases
Assam reported 12 more Covid-19 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 667, while 3,644 fresh cases raised the tally to 1,73,629, Health ...
POLITICS
Centre wants to loot Jharkhand's minerals, doesn't care development: Soren
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday claimed that the Union government, instead of taking measures for the state's development, is ...
Amid Omicron scare, NCP to mark Pawar's 81st birthday with virtual rally
NATIONAL
At democracy summit, Biden stresses making govts transparent, accountable
Biden emphasised making governments transparent, accountable, more resilient against the buffering forces of autocracy in his closing remarks at ...
Farmers at Singhu border prepare to return to homes after year-long protest
EDITORIAL COMMENT
Delhi air becomes very poor; SC permits panel to decide on easing of curbs
The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was 310 --'poor'-- at 8 am, according to the state-run SAFAR
As Omicron looms, large swathes of India still remain unvaccinated
India has fully vaccinated more than half its eligible population but behind the countrywide averages, inequities persist, particularly in ...
FEATURES
Looking beyond AQI: How Indian cities compare with others worldwide
Indian cities' air pollution was even higher than the WHO set standards and worse than most cities even on the days pollution was at its lowest
SPORTS
I draw motivation and inspiration from you all: PM to para athletes
PM presented with an autographed stole and athletes' personal gear
2 athletes at Olympic Village test positive for Covid, another at hotel
