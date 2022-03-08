JUST IN
You are here » Home » Current Affairs

Current Affairs News

The state government holds a 26.85 per cent stake in SJVN, which owns and operates 2 GW of hydro power projects

27 injured in protest against NTPC plant construction in Jharkhand

Ukraine crisis: Returning students' long-term rehabilitation may be tricky

Regular international flights to resume from March 27 after a two-year gap

HC dismisses pleas to stay AAP govt decision prohibiting discount on liquor

German men's hockey team hit by Covid, Pro League against India postponed

Very few recycling units, can't send water to Marathwada: Maha Minister

Militants using youngsters to carry out grenade attacks in Kashmir: Army

UK scientists identify genetic factors behind severe Covid symptoms

Int'l Women's Day: An all women full bench for first time in Kerala HC

India may consider alternative pay system for exporters if war continues

COLUMNISTS Blog Add to MyPage

POLITICS Blog Add to MyPage

A soldier stands guard at a checkpoint in Srinagar on October 11, 2021 after gunfights between security forces and militants in other places in Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

NATIONAL Blog Add to MyPage

Priyanka Gandhi

EDITORIAL COMMENT

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

A cyclist rides a bicycle near India Gate covered with a thick layer of smog as the air quality deteriorates due to air pollution, in New Delhi on Thursday.

SPORTS Blog Add to MyPage

PM Modi

POPULAR NOW

» More
.