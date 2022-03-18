Current Affairs News
Assam coronavirus update: 12 more Covid-19 fatalities, 3644 fresh cases
Assam reported 12 more Covid-19 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 667, while 3,644 fresh cases raised the tally to 1,73,629, Health ...
Will Biswajit Singh be surprise BJP pick as next Manipur CM?
When Thongam Biswajit Singh joined the BJP from Trinamool Congress about six years back, not many were sure he would turn out to be a key leader ...
Congress leadership is missing Ahmed Patel's advice: Shankersinh Vaghela
Rahul Gandhi reaches out to G-23, discusses revamping Congress
Corruption affects happiness of 43.2% Indians, study finds
HappyPlus Consulting's India-focussed State of Happiness' report has found that Indians are happier than before and the country's ...
15-20 Indians want to leave Ukraine, being provided all help: MEA
Constantly working to enhance strategic capabilities, says Defence Minister
China cuts mandatory quarantine period for recovered Covid patients
Recovered patients are now only required to monitor their health in a seven-day home quarantine besides taking a Covid-19 test after leaving ...
Madhya Pradesh logs 21 new Covid-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 341
The coronavirus death toll in the state remained unchanged at 10,733 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours
Looking beyond AQI: How Indian cities compare with others worldwide
Indian cities' air pollution was even higher than the WHO set standards and worse than most cities even on the days pollution was at its lowest
I draw motivation and inspiration from you all: PM to para athletes
PM presented with an autographed stole and athletes' personal gear