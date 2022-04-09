Current Affairs News
Assam coronavirus update: 12 more Covid-19 fatalities, 3644 fresh cases
Assam reported 12 more Covid-19 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 667, while 3,644 fresh cases raised the tally to 1,73,629, Health ...
POLITICS
Giriraj Singh hits out at Cong for 'duping' poor, says BJP built more homes
Union Minister of Rural Development, Giriraj Singh on Friday said that PM Narendra Modi had built 3 crore houses only in eight years.
CM Khattar discusses preparations for Haryana civic polls with BJP MPs
Kesari accuses Kejriwal of 'insulting" AAP Himachal leaders during roadshow» More
NATIONAL
'My wife loves India; proud of my father-in-law': Sunak fights back
Akshata, whose mother Sudha Murthy is a philanthropist, was targeted by the Opposition over her non-domicile tax status
Jharkhand HC defers hearing into Lalu's petition in a fodder scam case
MHA may approve proposal to procure bullet proof vehicles for VVIP security» More
EDITORIAL COMMENT
Kashmir sees record tourist arrivals this year, highest in a decade
Kashmir, the Heaven on Earth received a record-breaking tourist footfall this year, the highest in a decade.
Indian student shot dead in Toronto, EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief at the killing of a 21-year old Indian student in Toronto who succumbed to his injuries ...
FEATURES
Looking beyond AQI: How Indian cities compare with others worldwide
Indian cities' air pollution was even higher than the WHO set standards and worse than most cities even on the days pollution was at its lowest
SPORTS
I draw motivation and inspiration from you all: PM to para athletes
PM presented with an autographed stole and athletes' personal gear