Current Affairs News
COLUMNISTS
Assam coronavirus update: 12 more Covid-19 fatalities, 3644 fresh cases
Assam reported 12 more Covid-19 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 667, while 3,644 fresh cases raised the tally to 1,73,629, Health ...
POLITICS
We want Priyanka Gandhi to focus on South as well: Karnataka Congress chief
Ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections next year, State Congress President D K Shivakumar on Thursday said the party wants Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ...
India set to add 30 crore more OTT users, says Minister Anurag Thakur
Karti Chidambaram's Delhi home on CBI radar, CA sent to 4-day custody
NATIONAL
Madurai to Agra, smaller towns witness strong growth in sales of medicines
In terms of launches, around 68% have been in acute therapy in last 12 months, data shows
GST council important focal point to foster federalism and democracy: SC
Rahul Gandhi to interact with students at Cambridge University on May 23
EDITORIAL COMMENT
Jharkhand govt moves SC challenging PIL involving CM in mining lease case
Appearing on behalf of the state, advocate Kapil Sibal told the division bench that the high court should take up the matter only after it is ...
PM Modi to virtually address BJP national office bearers' meeting today
Senior party leaders including national office bearers, state party chiefs, and organizational secretaries will participate in the BJP meeting
FEATURES
Looking beyond AQI: How Indian cities compare with others worldwide
Indian cities' air pollution was even higher than the WHO set standards and worse than most cities even on the days pollution was at its lowest
SPORTS
I draw motivation and inspiration from you all: PM to para athletes
PM presented with an autographed stole and athletes' personal gear