COLUMNISTS
Assam coronavirus update: 12 more Covid-19 fatalities, 3644 fresh cases
Assam reported 12 more Covid-19 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 667, while 3,644 fresh cases raised the tally to 1,73,629, Health ...
POLITICS
Population control cannot be achieved only by enacting law: Nitish Kumar
Reacting to an announcement that Centre may bring a law to control population, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar asserted that birth rates could be better ...
Gujarat looking for change; AAP only medicine to cure BJP: Arvind Kejriwal
LSE alumna Nupur Sharma has always been firebrand votary of Hindutva
NATIONAL
Regulators should be well advanced to deal with digitisation: FM Sitharaman
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said regulators and other entities should be well advanced and ahead of the curve in understanding ...
ED names Choksi's wife as beneficiary of scam, files additional complaint
Exempt Ukraine-returned MBBS students from NEET, says O Panneerselvam
EDITORIAL COMMENT
Covid infection may increase risk of psychiatric disorders by 25%: Study
People infected with Covid-19 had a roughly 25 per cent increased risk of developing a psychiatric disorder in the four months following their ...
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits Sidhu Moose Wala's house in Punjab
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the residence of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa district on Tuesday to express condolences ...
FEATURES
Looking beyond AQI: How Indian cities compare with others worldwide
Indian cities' air pollution was even higher than the WHO set standards and worse than most cities even on the days pollution was at its lowest
SPORTS
I draw motivation and inspiration from you all: PM to para athletes
PM presented with an autographed stole and athletes' personal gear