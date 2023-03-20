Current Affairs News
Assam coronavirus update: 12 more Covid-19 fatalities, 3644 fresh cases
Assam reported 12 more Covid-19 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 667, while 3,644 fresh cases raised the tally to 1,73,629, Health ...
POLITICS
Rahul in fresh row over remarks as Delhi Police lands at his doorstep
Union minister Anurag Thakur said Rahul Gandhi should share information if he is really serious about women's issues and wondered if he was ...
No place in democracy for those who don't believe in it: JP Nadda
Kerala is now BJP's next staging post to increase its vote share
NATIONAL
Constitution has to evolve through Parliament, not judiciary: V P Dhankhar
The vice president said, A constitution has to evolve from the people through Parliament, not from the executive.
I should be in good and clean politics: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai
Statsguru: Six charts explain India's changing energy landscape
EDITORIAL COMMENT
Efficient processing key for strengthening millet value chain: Official
She said the government is "exclusively promoting 100 per cent Women FPOs" and issued a guideline for the inclusion of "one woman on the Board ...
New Education Policy will be implemented soon: Amit Shah in Gujarat
Shah who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat attended the fourth convocation ceremony of Gujarat Central University here in Gandhinagar
FEATURES
Looking beyond AQI: How Indian cities compare with others worldwide
Indian cities' air pollution was even higher than the WHO set standards and worse than most cities even on the days pollution was at its lowest
SPORTS
I draw motivation and inspiration from you all: PM to para athletes
PM presented with an autographed stole and athletes' personal gear