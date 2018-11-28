By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Defence News
-
February 07, 2019, Thursday
US to sell two missile defence systems worth $190 million for Air India One
The defence systems, which would bring security of Air India One at par with that of Air Force One, would be installed in two ...
-
February 05, 2019, Tuesday
Navy and Air Force modernise, Army remains mired in high personnel costs
Budget allocations barely diverge from a simple formula: Give the army 60 per cent, the air force 24 per cent and the remaining ...
-
January 31, 2019, Thursday
Defence Ministry clears Rs 40,000-cr project for 6 advanced submarines
The six submarines will have 'air independent propulsion' (AIP), which will allow them to remain submerged for up to 14 days
-
January 25, 2019, Friday
New naval base in Andamans boosts military posture in Indian Ocean
Expanding the airfield to 10,000 feet would also allow wide-bodied airliners to carry out commercial operations from INS Kohassa, ...
-
January 20, 2019, Sunday
Launched by Sitharaman, TN Defence Corridor gets proposals worth Rs 3100 cr
The Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor has six nodes at Trichy, Salem, Hosur, Kovai, Madurai and Chennai
-
January 18, 2019, Friday
India's arm export may cross Rs 10,000 cr by end of FY19: Defence official
He said the growth in defence export was possible due to the government's reforms, which made it easier for private companies to ...
-
January 18, 2019, Friday
Naval Air Station Shibpur to be commissioned as INS Kohassa on January 24
INS Kohassa will become the third Naval Air Base in the Andaman and Nicobar islands after INS Utkrosh
-
January 16, 2019, Wednesday
Defence Ministry approves proposal for legal aid to veterans, war-widows
This is expected to greatly help these two sections of the Armed Forces fraternity
-
January 15, 2019, Tuesday
HAL fights for indigenous HTT-40 trainer as IAF seeks Swiss Pilatus planes
Even as HAL seeks a green light for manufacturing the HTT-40, the IAF is pressing for buying 38 more Pilatus PC-7 Mark II basic ...
-
January 10, 2019, Thursday
Army's new war structures for swift attacks to be field-tested in May
Good post-Wuhan relations see Indian soldiers teaching Chinese the bhangra
-
January 02, 2019, Wednesday
Deliveries of S-400 air defence missiles to start from next year: Govt
India inked an agreement with Russia in October last year to procure a batch of the missile systems at a cost of Rs 40,000 crore
-
January 01, 2019, Tuesday
LCA Tejas set for final induction after tests: DRDO
Tejas is a supersonic fourth generation fighter for induction in the Indian Air Force (IAF) fleet and its variant in the Indian ...
-
December 27, 2018, Thursday
China's new aircraft carrier killer missile could add teeth to Pak Navy
The Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), which China has committed to, prohibits the export of missiles with ranges over 300 ...
-
December 23, 2018, Sunday
Navy invites neighbours to join Indian Ocean monitoring facility in Gurgaon
This high-tech control centre obtains feeds from a range of space-based and terrestrial sensors as well as other sources to track ...
-
December 17, 2018, Monday
IAF flies first An-32 military transport aircraft using bio-jet fuel
IAF intends to fly the An-32 transport aircraft using bio-jet fuel on 26 January 26, 2019 at the Republic Day flypast
-
December 12, 2018, Wednesday
IAF has 13% of women officers, highest among all three forces: MoS Defence
Women are recruited in the Army, Navy and the Air Force only in the officer's rank
-
December 09, 2018, Sunday
Israeli radar means Tejas aircraft won't have world-class Meteor missile
The IAF had made the Meteor an essential pre-condition for ordering the fighter in large numbers
-
December 01, 2018, Saturday
'Indigenously designed' BrahMos to equip Talwar-class frigates
These anti-ship missiles are now Navy's basic weapon across a range of warships
-
November 29, 2018, Thursday
Saab threatens defence ministry with legal action over Russia contract
Sources close to Saab say the firm has not yet made a final decision to go to court
-
November 28, 2018, Wednesday
Pakistan using hybrid warfare but India should respond maturely: Army chief
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat says India should be defensive, rather than offensive, in countering Pakistan's 'hybrid war' in ...