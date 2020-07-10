Economic Revival
July 14, 2020, Tuesday
Life insurance industry to recover in next quarter, says CARE Ratings
CARE Ratings, in a note, said growth could potentially return in Q2 or Q3 and distribution channels could see significant ...
July 13, 2020, Monday
PM takes stock of financial sector, reviews progress of Rs 20 trn package
As part of this exercise, sources said, he had a meeting on the financial sector of the economy which is an important pillar in ...
July 13, 2020, Monday
If govt does not take immediate fiscal steps, MSMEs will die: Pronab Sen
Sen said that while the lockdown had created supply side shocks, these had transformed into demand side issues now when the ...
July 13, 2020, Monday
Respite for pandemic-bruised automakers: Tractor, two-wheeler sales rebound
Pent-up demand, rural focus of these segments aid sales recovery
July 13, 2020, Monday
Internet speed to power generation: What weekly data says about economy
Google's mobility report shows transit stations may be seeing a change in trend, according to weekly indicators
July 13, 2020, Monday
Vistara announces set of safe-flying measures amid Covid-19 pandemic
The airline has urged the customers to follow the set of measures for safe-flying and remain careful, observant, distanced and ...
July 13, 2020, Monday
Statsguru: State govts' debt on a risky path amid Covid-19 crisis
Debt levels in many states are already way above the recommended 20 per cent of GDP mark
July 13, 2020, Monday
PMO, FinMin to discuss revenue position and ways to augment receipts
It is learnt that Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian will give a presentation to PMO officials
July 12, 2020, Sunday
From most optimistic to pessimistic: Here're FY21 GDP growth projections
The most pessimist one projects it at 25%
July 12, 2020, Sunday
Covid-19 impact: Govt writes to states on additional 2% borrowing of GSDP
Further, public and private sector banks have together sanctioned loans worth over Rs 1.20 trillion, while the disbursal amount ...
July 12, 2020, Sunday
Many MSMEs are approaching banks for collateral-free loans: Survey
The rating agency said the survey was conducted over 2 weeks - between June 23 July 7 - and saw the participation of 345 ...
July 12, 2020, Sunday
Stressed NBFCs, HFCs seek Rs 10k-cr support under special liquidity scheme
The scheme was launched on July 1
July 12, 2020, Sunday
July 11, 2020, Saturday
FDI norms to be eased further, other economic reforms in pipeline: Goyal
The minister said that new industrial policy and forest policy would be brought out soon, along with further forms in the mining ...
July 11, 2020, Saturday
From textiles to furniture, 350 items may face non-tariff barriers
Move is in line with govt's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' objective
July 11, 2020, Saturday
Kharif sowing 44% more than last year, southwest monsoon to boost further
In June, the first month of the season, rainfall over north India was 4 per cent above normal, which was the lowest among the ...
July 10, 2020, Friday
Economy may take 2-3 years to recover; more fiscal support needed: Munjal
Munjal said the road to recovery is going to be "rocky" and uneven because there will be sectors that will not recover.
July 10, 2020, Friday
The rise and rise of the attention economy
Advertising, as a business, has always been about attention
July 10, 2020, Friday
Travel curb by states to contain Covid-19 hurting demand: IndiGo CEO
"We are flying only 30 per cent of our January capacity. We would like to go higher but there are various restrictions from the ...
July 10, 2020, Friday
Govt's stimulus package has preserved macro stability: KKR India head
Speaking at the India Global Week 2020, Nayar expressed hope that large private sector players would contribute to economic ...