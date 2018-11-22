By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- State, central govt ministries linked to online portal on sexual harassment
- ESIC data suggest 16 mn new jobs created in 13 months till Sept: Report
- Govt not in favour of US' demand for cutting duties on 7 ICT products
- Bank credit rises by 14.88% and deposits up by 9.13%: Central bank data
- India's employability rises to 47%; engineers most employable: Study
- Govt issues new guidelines for foreigners seeking organ transplant in India
- Indirect tax mop-up may fall short by Rs 900 bn; report cites 2 reasons
- AAI identifies 20 locations for the development of water aerodromes
- CEOs of public banks empowered to stop wilful defaulters from fleeing India
- CAD may narrow to 2.6% of GDP in FY19 on falling oil prices, says report
Economy & Policy News
NEWS
-
I don't lie, Rafale 9% cheaper: Dassault CEO hits back at Rahul Gandhi
Trappier rejected Congress President Rahul Gandhi's allegations that he was lying about the details of Dassault and Anil Ambani-led Reliance ...
-
Winter session of Parliament likely to begin from Dec 10; Budget in Feb
-
Assembly polls 2018: Low food inflation rate reflects rural distress» More
FEATURES
-
What makes telemedicine the next big mover in the Indian healthcare space
Apart from lab services, diagnosis and second opinions from super specialists, telemedicine even offers long-distance ICU services to the ...
-
Abrogation of Section 377: Law can only change law, not behaviour of people
-
Exclusion from Ayushman Bharat could deal body blow to general insurers» More
Economic Indicators
|YoY (In %)
|Current
|Qtr Ago
|Yr Ago
|Inflation (31/10)
|5.28
|5.09
|3.59
|IIP (30/09)
|4.50
|7.00
|3.80
|GDP (30/06)
|8.20
|7.20
|5.70
|CPI (31/10)
|3.31
|4.17
|3.58
|CRR (09/11)
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|Bank rate (09/11)
|6.75
|6.75
|6.25
Editorial Comment
-
Governance questions
Independent directors are doing little to enhance their reputation
-
Undermining auctions
Legal loopholes in bankruptcy process exposed
-
Positive change
India is on track to meet its Paris climate targets
COLUMNISTS
-
OMC stocks unlikely to move into a long-term bull market
Devangshu Datta
Share prices for the 3 PSU stocks plummeted through the April-October period. There is now a rebound. In the past 30 days, BPCL is up 18%, HPCL ...
-
18 angry men and two staid questions
Udit Misra
With apologies to Oscar Wilde, losing one RBI governor may be regarded as a misfortune; losing two would have looked like carelessness
POPULAR NOW
-
Blackstone in final leg to buy 'One BKC' in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex
-
Adani Gas jumps 44% in three days; market cap hits Rs 100 billion
-
Sanath Jayasuriya charged with smuggling rotten betel nut to India: Report
-
Etihad in talks to increase stake in beleaguered carrier Jet Airways
-
New safety rules may close 50% of ATMs by March 2019: Industry association
BUSINESS LAW & TAX
Brief case: Flavour of litigation in IMFL
A weekly selection of key court orders
EGMs of Tata companies: Some reflections
Only shareholders' activism can protect the interests of minority and other stakeholders
Brief Case: A weekly selection of key court orders
A weekly selection of key court orders
Can the SC legally intervene in economic policy?
The Supreme Court can intervene only if the legislation is seen to violate fundamental rights
Making EPF optional in a developing country
The Central government made EPF optional for certain made-up sectors to boost job prospects