- EVM data will be tallied with audit-trail feedback: Election Commission
- Defence ministry's air missile contract to Russia sparks vendor protests
- Thailand's Minor International plans majority stake in Leela hotels
- Iron ore import to rise 60% to 15 million tons in FY19: Report
- Govt transfers over Rs 16 bn to 4.8 mn eligible mothers under PMMVY scheme
- Tamil Nadu targets Rs 3 trn investment commitments in second edition of GIM
- Finance Ministry to stick to capital infusion plan for PSU banks: Report
- How Shivraj Singh Chouhan aided minister Sanjay Pathak's mining business
- India to give 5% subsidy for non-basmati rice exports till March 25
- Petrol, diesel prices slashed by 40 paise as global crude oil slips
Economy & Policy News
NEWS
-
I don't lie, Rafale 9% cheaper: Dassault CEO hits back at Rahul Gandhi
Trappier rejected Congress President Rahul Gandhi's allegations that he was lying about the details of Dassault and Anil Ambani-led Reliance ...
-
Winter session of Parliament likely to begin from Dec 10; Budget in Feb
-
Assembly polls 2018: Low food inflation rate reflects rural distress» More
FEATURES
-
What makes telemedicine the next big mover in the Indian healthcare space
Apart from lab services, diagnosis and second opinions from super specialists, telemedicine even offers long-distance ICU services to the ...
-
Abrogation of Section 377: Law can only change law, not behaviour of people
-
Exclusion from Ayushman Bharat could deal body blow to general insurers» More
Economic Indicators
|YoY (In %)
|Current
|Qtr Ago
|Yr Ago
|Inflation (31/10)
|5.28
|5.09
|3.59
|IIP (30/09)
|4.50
|7.00
|3.80
|GDP (30/06)
|8.20
|7.20
|5.70
|CPI (31/10)
|3.31
|4.17
|3.58
|CRR (09/11)
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|Bank rate (09/11)
|6.75
|6.75
|6.25
Editorial Comment
-
Governance questions
Independent directors are doing little to enhance their reputation
-
Undermining auctions
Legal loopholes in bankruptcy process exposed
-
Positive change
India is on track to meet its Paris climate targets
COLUMNISTS
-
The 'first husband' of Maheshpur
Geetanjali Krishna
As long as we keep implementing gender-based reservations without working on attitude change, gender equality will continue to seem as distant ...
-
Shekhar Gupta: Why MP's farm boom makes farmers furious
Shekhar Gupta
With India's highest farm growth for a decade, Shivraj Singh Chouhan should've been sitting pretty. If he's struggling read the message: Our ...
BUSINESS LAW & TAX
Brief case: Flavour of litigation in IMFL
A weekly selection of key court orders
EGMs of Tata companies: Some reflections
Only shareholders' activism can protect the interests of minority and other stakeholders
Brief Case: A weekly selection of key court orders
A weekly selection of key court orders
Can the SC legally intervene in economic policy?
The Supreme Court can intervene only if the legislation is seen to violate fundamental rights
Making EPF optional in a developing country
The Central government made EPF optional for certain made-up sectors to boost job prospects