- West Bengal can become a logistics hub, attract Rs 50 bn investment: Mitra
- Growing US economy adds to surge in India's gold jewellery exports from SEZ
- 1361 infrastructure projects face 20% cost escalation on delays
- Insolvency law helped address Rs 3-trn stressed assets in 2 years: Govt
- Govt does not need extra funds from RBI to meet fiscal deficit target: FM
- Homeless Maharashtra farmer widows want govt to acknowledge their existence
- Govt staring at a shortfall of Rs 500 bn to Rs 1 trn in GST collection?
- Why India's air passengers are suffering more and complaining less
- In Chhattisgarh, Congress' promise to hike MSP stalls procurement
- Investments from India rising despite Brexit, says UKIBC's Richard Heald
I don't lie, Rafale 9% cheaper: Dassault CEO hits back at Rahul Gandhi
Trappier rejected Congress President Rahul Gandhi's allegations that he was lying about the details of Dassault and Anil Ambani-led Reliance ...
Winter session of Parliament likely to begin from Dec 10; Budget in Feb
Assembly polls 2018: Low food inflation rate reflects rural distress» More
What makes telemedicine the next big mover in the Indian healthcare space
Apart from lab services, diagnosis and second opinions from super specialists, telemedicine even offers long-distance ICU services to the ...
Abrogation of Section 377: Law can only change law, not behaviour of people
Exclusion from Ayushman Bharat could deal body blow to general insurers» More
|YoY (In %)
|Current
|Qtr Ago
|Yr Ago
|Inflation (31/10)
|5.28
|5.09
|3.59
|IIP (30/09)
|4.50
|7.00
|3.80
|GDP (30/06)
|8.20
|7.20
|5.70
|CPI (31/10)
|3.31
|4.17
|3.58
|CRR (16/11)
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|Bank rate (16/11)
|6.75
|6.75
|6.25
Worth its weight
The redefinition of kilogram is timely
Governance questions
Independent directors are doing little to enhance their reputation
Undermining auctions
Legal loopholes in bankruptcy process exposed
A nation without well-functioning institutions is bound to fail
Manmohan Singh
India is a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic and multi-lingual country. However, there are certain forces which are taking advantage of such ...
-
Rethinking foreign aid to India
Aditya Jahagirdar
Temporary migration programmes, an alternate form of foreign aid, have proven remarkably effective at poverty reduction, and cost the taxpayer ...
Brief case: Flavour of litigation in IMFL
A weekly selection of key court orders
EGMs of Tata companies: Some reflections
Only shareholders' activism can protect the interests of minority and other stakeholders
Brief Case: A weekly selection of key court orders
A weekly selection of key court orders
Can the SC legally intervene in economic policy?
The Supreme Court can intervene only if the legislation is seen to violate fundamental rights
Making EPF optional in a developing country
The Central government made EPF optional for certain made-up sectors to boost job prospects