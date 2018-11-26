JUST IN
You are here » Home » Economy & Policy

Economy & Policy News

Indian economy

Govt vs RBI: What data says about shadow banks' debts, credit flow to MSMEs

amazon, apple

Why a blockbuster cyber Monday in US won't lift up Wall Street's spirit

Govt moves to empower RoC, but will it lead to demand for more manpower?

Need to discuss governance issues with RBI: Economic Affairs Secretary

CPSE merger: EY, Deloitte, four other firms bid for advising FinMin

News digest: Ad spends, realty barons, stock brokers, RBI funds, and more

Ports to lease out land for warehouses, manufacturing to earn more revenue

West Bengal can become a logistics hub, attract Rs 50 bn investment: Mitra

Growing US economy adds to surge in India's gold jewellery exports from SEZ

NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

A telemedicine centre run by Tattvan in Bareilly

Economic Indicators

YoY (In %) Current Qtr Ago Yr Ago
Inflation (31/10) 5.28 5.09 3.59
IIP (30/09) 4.50 7.00 3.80
GDP (30/06) 8.20 7.20 5.70
CPI (31/10) 3.31 4.17 3.58
CRR (16/11) 4.00 4.00 4.00
Bank rate (16/11) 6.75 6.75 6.25

Editorial Comment Blog Add to MyPage

» More

COLUMNISTS

POPULAR NOW

» More

BUSINESS LAW & TAX Blog Add to MyPage