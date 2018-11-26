By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- FPIs may find India attractive as oil prices fall, fundamentals improve
- Govt vs RBI: What data says about shadow banks' debts, credit flow to MSMEs
- Why a blockbuster cyber Monday in US won't lift up Wall Street's spirit
- Govt moves to empower RoC, but will it lead to demand for more manpower?
- Need to discuss governance issues with RBI: Economic Affairs Secretary
- CPSE merger: EY, Deloitte, four other firms bid for advising FinMin
- News digest: Ad spends, realty barons, stock brokers, RBI funds, and more
- Ports to lease out land for warehouses, manufacturing to earn more revenue
- West Bengal can become a logistics hub, attract Rs 50 bn investment: Mitra
- Growing US economy adds to surge in India's gold jewellery exports from SEZ
Economy & Policy News
NEWS
-
I don't lie, Rafale 9% cheaper: Dassault CEO hits back at Rahul Gandhi
Trappier rejected Congress President Rahul Gandhi's allegations that he was lying about the details of Dassault and Anil Ambani-led Reliance ...
-
Winter session of Parliament likely to begin from Dec 10; Budget in Feb
-
Assembly polls 2018: Low food inflation rate reflects rural distress» More
FEATURES
-
What makes telemedicine the next big mover in the Indian healthcare space
Apart from lab services, diagnosis and second opinions from super specialists, telemedicine even offers long-distance ICU services to the ...
-
Abrogation of Section 377: Law can only change law, not behaviour of people
-
Exclusion from Ayushman Bharat could deal body blow to general insurers» More
Economic Indicators
|YoY (In %)
|Current
|Qtr Ago
|Yr Ago
|Inflation (31/10)
|5.28
|5.09
|3.59
|IIP (30/09)
|4.50
|7.00
|3.80
|GDP (30/06)
|8.20
|7.20
|5.70
|CPI (31/10)
|3.31
|4.17
|3.58
|CRR (16/11)
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|Bank rate (16/11)
|6.75
|6.75
|6.25
Editorial Comment
-
Problematic mandate
Flaws inherent in the CSR law becoming apparent
-
Misplaced enthusiasm
The taxman must stop harassing start-ups
-
Worth its weight
The redefinition of kilogram is timely
COLUMNISTS
-
Pharma, textiles are safer bets today
Devangshu Datta
Textile businesses are priced at lower valuations and could have a greater upside
-
Hopes arise on trade thawing
TNC Rajagopalan
The International Monetary Fund has downgraded its global growth outlook for this and next year, due to trade fights between big economies
POPULAR NOW
-
Dharam Sabha highlights: Justice being denied, SC must rule soon, says RSS
-
I-T dept sells Cairn shares to recover part of Rs 102-bn retrospective tax
-
Apple braces for court fight over what's the fair price for an iPhone app
-
India vs Australia 3rd T20: India win by 6 wickets, level T20 series 1-1
-
IL&FS fiasco: India is missing the wake-up call from its shadow-bank bust
BUSINESS LAW & TAX
Brief case: Flavour of litigation in IMFL
A weekly selection of key court orders
EGMs of Tata companies: Some reflections
Only shareholders' activism can protect the interests of minority and other stakeholders
Brief Case: A weekly selection of key court orders
A weekly selection of key court orders
Can the SC legally intervene in economic policy?
The Supreme Court can intervene only if the legislation is seen to violate fundamental rights
Making EPF optional in a developing country
The Central government made EPF optional for certain made-up sectors to boost job prospects