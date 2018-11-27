By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- RBI reduces hedging requirements for ECBs of 3-5 years to 70% from 100%
- Indian companies raise Rs 36,176 crore through securities in October
- CBDT member Akhilesh Ranjan appointed as head of new direct tax code panel
- US-China spat may spell manna for SME leather exporters: CRISIL
- Tamil Nadu brings cheer for direct sellers, notifies industry guidelines
- Sunil Arora new chief election commissioner; notification soon: Reports
- Greenfield investment promise at Make in Odisha summit could employ 230,000
- Slow pace of procurement hampers UP's target to buy 5 mn tonnes of paddy
- Import surge chokes top line of aluminium companies in Q2 of FY19
- India to press for a better deal with China as part of RCEP negotiations
Economy & Policy News
NEWS
-
Govt to invest Rs 420 bn in PSU banks by March; next tranche in Dec: FinMin
The government announced the Rs 2.11-trillion capital infusion programme in October last year
-
India to press for a better deal with China as part of RCEP negotiations
-
Indian companies raise Rs 36,176 crore through securities in October» More
FEATURES
-
What makes telemedicine the next big mover in the Indian healthcare space
Apart from lab services, diagnosis and second opinions from super specialists, telemedicine even offers long-distance ICU services to the ...
-
Abrogation of Section 377: Law can only change law, not behaviour of people
-
Exclusion from Ayushman Bharat could deal body blow to general insurers» More
Economic Indicators
|YoY (In %)
|Current
|Qtr Ago
|Yr Ago
|Inflation (31/10)
|5.28
|5.09
|3.59
|IIP (30/09)
|4.50
|7.00
|3.80
|GDP (30/06)
|8.20
|7.20
|5.70
|CPI (31/10)
|3.31
|4.17
|3.58
|CRR (16/11)
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|Bank rate (16/11)
|6.75
|6.75
|6.25
Editorial Comment
-
Speech defects
The Big Two are taking politics to a new low in campaigns
-
Preparing for cheaper oil
RBI should guard against rupee volatility if forex inflows resume
-
Problematic mandate
Flaws inherent in the CSR law becoming apparent
COLUMNISTS
-
Will you still read this in June?
Arunabha Ghosh
Many citizens get very angry every winter over air pollution. Others despair. But to what end, if anger dissipates and despair is short-lived?
-
India should work for a more effective G20
Suman Bery
Cooperation with China will ensure that the G20 is more responsive to emerging market concerns
POPULAR NOW
-
Succession plan? Anil Ambani's younger son Jai Anshul to join RInfra board
-
Assembly polls 2018: Congress has a Jat headache in Rajasthan
-
New H1-B visa lottery process: More paperwork for those who hire foreigners
-
Coal India, Vedanta, NTPC, SAIL hit 52-week lows
-
MARKET WRAP: Sensex gains 373 pts, Nifty ends at 10,629 led by FMCG stocks
BUSINESS LAW & TAX
Brief case: Flavour of litigation in IMFL
A weekly selection of key court orders
EGMs of Tata companies: Some reflections
Only shareholders' activism can protect the interests of minority and other stakeholders
Brief Case: A weekly selection of key court orders
A weekly selection of key court orders
Can the SC legally intervene in economic policy?
The Supreme Court can intervene only if the legislation is seen to violate fundamental rights
Making EPF optional in a developing country
The Central government made EPF optional for certain made-up sectors to boost job prospects