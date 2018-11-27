JUST IN
RBI

RBI reduces hedging requirements for ECBs of 3-5 years to 70% from 100%

money, tax, financial planning, savings

Indian companies raise Rs 36,176 crore through securities in October

CBDT member Akhilesh Ranjan appointed as head of new direct tax code panel

US-China spat may spell manna for SME leather exporters: CRISIL

Tamil Nadu brings cheer for direct sellers, notifies industry guidelines

Sunil Arora new chief election commissioner; notification soon: Reports

Greenfield investment promise at Make in Odisha summit could employ 230,000

Slow pace of procurement hampers UP's target to buy 5 mn tonnes of paddy

Import surge chokes top line of aluminium companies in Q2 of FY19

recapitalisation

A telemedicine centre run by Tattvan in Bareilly

Economic Indicators

YoY (In %) Current Qtr Ago Yr Ago
Inflation (31/10) 5.28 5.09 3.59
IIP (30/09) 4.50 7.00 3.80
GDP (30/06) 8.20 7.20 5.70
CPI (31/10) 3.31 4.17 3.58
CRR (16/11) 4.00 4.00 4.00
Bank rate (16/11) 6.75 6.75 6.25

POPULAR NOW

