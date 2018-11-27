By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Over 300,000 people have benefited from Ayushman Bharat so far: Jaitley
- Demonetisation impact transient; economy now robust: RBI Guv to house panel
- Trai to meet telcos officials to discuss issues for deliberation in 2019
- Steel Ministry in talks with Karnataka govt to resolve Donimalai mine issue
- Ayushman Bharat: 66% beneficiaries availed treatment in private hospitals
- HC asks UP govt to submit details, formula for fixing state's cane price
- RBI announces Rs 400 billion worth of OMO purchases in December
- Non-food credit grows at Rs 97.32 trn, highest since demonetisation: RBI
- Indian grape exports to China to treble in 2 years after 50% fall in 2017
- ADB to lend $75 million for 24-hour water supply in four Karnataka towns
Govt to invest Rs 420 bn in PSU banks by March; next tranche in Dec: FinMin
The government announced the Rs 2.11-trillion capital infusion programme in October last year
India to press for a better deal with China as part of RCEP negotiations
Indian companies raise Rs 36,176 crore through securities in October
What makes telemedicine the next big mover in the Indian healthcare space
Apart from lab services, diagnosis and second opinions from super specialists, telemedicine even offers long-distance ICU services to the ...
Abrogation of Section 377: Law can only change law, not behaviour of people
-
Exclusion from Ayushman Bharat could deal body blow to general insurers
Economic Indicators
|YoY (In %)
|Current
|Qtr Ago
|Yr Ago
|Inflation (31/10)
|5.28
|5.09
|3.59
|IIP (30/09)
|4.50
|7.00
|3.80
|GDP (30/06)
|8.20
|7.20
|5.70
|CPI (31/10)
|3.31
|4.17
|3.58
|CRR (16/11)
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|Bank rate (16/11)
|6.75
|6.75
|6.25
Editorial Comment
Speech defects
The Big Two are taking politics to a new low in campaigns
Preparing for cheaper oil
RBI should guard against rupee volatility if forex inflows resume
Problematic mandate
Flaws inherent in the CSR law becoming apparent
COLUMNISTS
How to import-save efficiently
Dhiraj Nayyar
It is feasible for India to correct its chronic current account deficit without compromising on efficiency. It desperately needs to be ...
-
Bird, Lime and disruption
Vandana Gombar
Two young companies are offering electric two-wheelers for hire via mobile apps to encourage smart, affordable mobility for short distances
POPULAR NOW
Hockey WC opening ceremony highlights: Madhuri dazzles, Rahman enthralls
What oil at $50 a barrel means for the world economy, India
Crude oil prices have overshot to the downside: Paul Hickin of Platts
RBI reduces hedging requirements for ECBs of 3-5 years to 70% from 100%
Good news: No need to remove laptop for screening at Delhi, Mumbai airports
BUSINESS LAW & TAX
Brief case: Flavour of litigation in IMFL
A weekly selection of key court orders
EGMs of Tata companies: Some reflections
Only shareholders' activism can protect the interests of minority and other stakeholders
Brief Case: A weekly selection of key court orders
A weekly selection of key court orders
Can the SC legally intervene in economic policy?
The Supreme Court can intervene only if the legislation is seen to violate fundamental rights
Making EPF optional in a developing country
The Central government made EPF optional for certain made-up sectors to boost job prospects