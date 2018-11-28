JUST IN
Capital cushion needed amid global uncertainty: RBI governor Urjit Patel

Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman urges defence industry to create more patents

Over 300,000 people have benefited from Ayushman Bharat so far: Jaitley

Demonetisation impact transient; economy now robust: RBI Guv to house panel

India to become largest coking coal importer by 2022: Tata Steel official

Steel Ministry in talks with Karnataka govt to resolve Donimalai mine issue

Trai to meet telcos officials to discuss issues for deliberation in 2019

Ayushman Bharat: 66% beneficiaries availed treatment in private hospitals

HC asks UP govt to submit details, formula for fixing state's cane price

Nirmala Sitharaman

A telemedicine centre run by Tattvan in Bareilly

Economic Indicators

YoY (In %) Current Qtr Ago Yr Ago
Inflation (31/10) 5.28 5.09 3.59
IIP (30/09) 4.50 7.00 3.80
GDP (30/06) 8.20 7.20 5.70
CPI (31/10) 3.31 4.17 3.58
CRR (16/11) 4.00 4.00 4.00
Bank rate (16/11) 6.75 6.75 6.25

  • Beijing in Taiwan: Growing smarter

    The Communist Party may be getting smarter, digging in behind the lines in Taiwan and openly favouring grassroots KMT groups that are crucial in ...

  • Money matters Deepak Lal

    Loss of growth momentum and jobs, induced by demonetisation, are the reasons for government's demands to raid RBI's reserves

