Nirmala Sitharaman urges defence industry to create more patents
Mission Raksha Gyan Shakti to create 1,000 patents each year
Capital cushion needed amid global uncertainty: RBI governor Urjit Patel
India to become largest coking coal importer by 2022: Tata Steel official
What makes telemedicine the next big mover in the Indian healthcare space
Apart from lab services, diagnosis and second opinions from super specialists, telemedicine even offers long-distance ICU services to the ...
Abrogation of Section 377: Law can only change law, not behaviour of people
Exclusion from Ayushman Bharat could deal body blow to general insurers
Economic Indicators
|YoY (In %)
|Current
|Qtr Ago
|Yr Ago
|Inflation (31/10)
|5.28
|5.09
|3.59
|IIP (30/09)
|4.50
|7.00
|3.80
|GDP (30/06)
|8.20
|7.20
|5.70
|CPI (31/10)
|3.31
|4.17
|3.58
|CRR (16/11)
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|Bank rate (16/11)
|6.75
|6.75
|6.25
Editorial Comment
Let the court decide
Politicians should not ratchet up rhetoric on Ayodhya
Unfortunate timing
Petrol pump allotments should be made on an ongoing basis
Speech defects
The Big Two are taking politics to a new low in campaigns
Beijing in Taiwan: Growing smarter
The Communist Party may be getting smarter, digging in behind the lines in Taiwan and openly favouring grassroots KMT groups that are crucial in ...
-
Money matters
Deepak Lal
Loss of growth momentum and jobs, induced by demonetisation, are the reasons for government's demands to raid RBI's reserves
Hockey WC opening ceremony highlights: Madhuri dazzles, Rahman enthralls
What oil at $50 a barrel means for the world economy, India
Crude oil prices have overshot to the downside: Paul Hickin of Platts
This crucial region in MP may be kinder to BJP than the rest of the state
First pictures: Nasa's Insight spacecraft successfully lands on Mars
Brief case: Flavour of litigation in IMFL
A weekly selection of key court orders
EGMs of Tata companies: Some reflections
Only shareholders' activism can protect the interests of minority and other stakeholders
Brief Case: A weekly selection of key court orders
A weekly selection of key court orders
Can the SC legally intervene in economic policy?
The Supreme Court can intervene only if the legislation is seen to violate fundamental rights
Making EPF optional in a developing country
The Central government made EPF optional for certain made-up sectors to boost job prospects