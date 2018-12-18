By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- DoT plans to be ready for 5G spectrum auction by August next year
- Computer screens, power banks likely to take GST cuts on Saturday
- IAF goes green, plans to fly biofuel-powered An-32 transport aircraft
- Ujjwala LPG scheme expanded to all poor families, crosses 2019 target
- Multi-state GST, Input Tax Credit fraud worth Rs 2 billion detected
- Cabinet approves new four-lane bridge parallel to Gandhi Setu in Patna
- Govt plans to amend norms pertaining to incorporation of companies
- Govt has given Rafale price details to CAG, says Nirmala Sitharaman
- Industry has to compete on everything as tariff safety temporary: DIPP Secy
- Need to remove barriers blocking India at global market level: Niti
Economy & Policy News
NEWS
-
Nirmala Sitharaman urges defence industry to create more patents
Mission Raksha Gyan Shakti to create 1,000 patents each year
-
Capital cushion needed amid global uncertainty: RBI governor Urjit Patel
-
India to become largest coking coal importer by 2022: Tata Steel official» More
FEATURES
-
What makes telemedicine the next big mover in the Indian healthcare space
Apart from lab services, diagnosis and second opinions from super specialists, telemedicine even offers long-distance ICU services to the ...
-
Abrogation of Section 377: Law can only change law, not behaviour of people
-
Exclusion from Ayushman Bharat could deal body blow to general insurers» More
Economic Indicators
|YoY (In %)
|Current
|Qtr Ago
|Yr Ago
|Inflation (30/11)
|4.64
|5.09
|3.93
|IIP (31/10)
|8.10
|6.60
|2.20
|GDP (30/09)
|7.10
|8.20
|6.30
|CPI (30/11)
|2.33
|4.17
|4.88
|CRR (07/12)
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|Bank rate (07/12)
|6.75
|6.75
|6.25
Editorial Comment
-
Beyond waivers
Farm loan politics will be counter-productive
-
Flawed approach
Court should not jump into every issue without discrimination
-
Change comes to WTO?
India should closely watch China-focused reform
COLUMNISTS
-
Who is afraid to answer questions on jobs in India?
Mahesh Vyas
Nobody is afraid to ask questions on jobs in India. The question is -- who is afraid to answer them. My questions to Surjit, the ex-Economic ...
-
Dead, white, European males
T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan
I wondered whether the emphasis in DWEM was to being dead, white, European or male. I asked around to find there was no unanimity
BUSINESS LAW & TAX
Brief case: Flavour of litigation in IMFL
A weekly selection of key court orders
EGMs of Tata companies: Some reflections
Only shareholders' activism can protect the interests of minority and other stakeholders
Brief Case: A weekly selection of key court orders
A weekly selection of key court orders
Can the SC legally intervene in economic policy?
The Supreme Court can intervene only if the legislation is seen to violate fundamental rights
Making EPF optional in a developing country
The Central government made EPF optional for certain made-up sectors to boost job prospects