Govt clarifies GST confusion on solar, 70% project cost under 5% rate
Govt clarified saying that 70% of the gross value of project shall be deemed as the value of supply of said goods attracting 5% rate
GST Council cuts rates on 23 items including TVs, no relief on cement
Finance Commission warns against fiscal slippage amid farm loan waiver push» More
What makes telemedicine the next big mover in the Indian healthcare space
Apart from lab services, diagnosis and second opinions from super specialists, telemedicine even offers long-distance ICU services to the ...
-
Abrogation of Section 377: Law can only change law, not behaviour of people
Exclusion from Ayushman Bharat could deal body blow to general insurers» More
Economic Indicators
|YoY (In %)
|Current
|Qtr Ago
|Yr Ago
|Inflation (30/11)
|4.64
|5.09
|3.93
|IIP (31/10)
|8.10
|6.60
|2.20
|GDP (30/09)
|7.10
|8.20
|6.30
|CPI (30/11)
|2.33
|4.17
|4.88
|CRR (21/12)
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|Bank rate (21/12)
|6.75
|6.75
|6.25
Divorced from reason
In its current form, the triple talaq Bill is flawed
Mr Modi is right
PM deserves credit for resisting nationwide farm loan waiver
Hat-trick for Hasina
Bangladesh's one-sided poll result poses new challenges
A call for timely action
After the IL&FS crisis, the RBI feels that the oversight framework related to the financial corporations need to be geared for timely measures
The importance of de-risking PE buyouts
Niren Patel, Shivam Arora & Kaushiki Agarwal
PrivateEquity funds ought to consider forming consortiums. This will not only allow such investors to overcome capacity issues but also help ...
Brief case: Flavour of litigation in IMFL
A weekly selection of key court orders
EGMs of Tata companies: Some reflections
Only shareholders' activism can protect the interests of minority and other stakeholders
Brief Case: A weekly selection of key court orders
A weekly selection of key court orders
Can the SC legally intervene in economic policy?
The Supreme Court can intervene only if the legislation is seen to violate fundamental rights
Making EPF optional in a developing country
The Central government made EPF optional for certain made-up sectors to boost job prospects