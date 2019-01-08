By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Supreme Court expresses dismay over violations of Section 66A of IT Act
- PM Modi to woo infra investments from top global funds at Vibrant Gujarat
- AAI imposes ban on single-use plastic items at 129 airports across country
- Advance GDP estimate at 7.2% gives little relief to fiscal deficit pressure
- Odisha turns to other states for wind power, hopes to get 150 Mw in FY20
- Direct tax collection rises 13.6% to Rs 7.43 trn in Apr-Dec, refunds up 17%
- Highway labourer at par with construction worker after new wage norms
- Govt springs surprise on rivals, clears 10% quota for general category poor
- RBI forms committee to look into issues of MSMEs, functioning of banks
- Govt pegs FY19 GDP growth at 7.2%; estimate lower than RBI prediction
Economy & Policy News
NEWS
-
Govt clarifies GST confusion on solar, 70% project cost under 5% rate
Govt clarified saying that 70% of the gross value of project shall be deemed as the value of supply of said goods attracting 5% rate
-
GST Council cuts rates on 23 items including TVs, no relief on cement
-
Finance Commission warns against fiscal slippage amid farm loan waiver push» More
FEATURES
-
What makes telemedicine the next big mover in the Indian healthcare space
Apart from lab services, diagnosis and second opinions from super specialists, telemedicine even offers long-distance ICU services to the ...
-
Abrogation of Section 377: Law can only change law, not behaviour of people
-
Exclusion from Ayushman Bharat could deal body blow to general insurers» More
Economic Indicators
|YoY (In %)
|Current
|Qtr Ago
|Yr Ago
|Inflation (30/11)
|4.64
|5.09
|3.93
|IIP (31/10)
|8.10
|6.60
|2.20
|GDP (30/09)
|7.10
|8.20
|6.30
|CPI (30/11)
|2.33
|4.17
|4.88
|CRR (28/12)
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|Bank rate (28/12)
|6.75
|6.75
|6.25
Editorial Comment
-
Brazil's new populism
Jair Bolsanaro's agenda has implications for India
-
A welcome quota
Reservation for general category should not breach the 50% cap
-
Unfair levy
UP's cow cess penalises people for govt's faults
COLUMNISTS
-
De-risking Bharat through UBI
Shreekant Sambrani
Stripped of political hyperbole, that is exactly what rural India- in other words, Bharat as is evocatively called - yearns for.
-
Will 2019 be the year of earnings revival?
Akash Prakash
In a tough, volatile and slowing global scenario, India will really stand out if it can deliver
BUSINESS LAW & TAX
Brief case: Flavour of litigation in IMFL
A weekly selection of key court orders
EGMs of Tata companies: Some reflections
Only shareholders' activism can protect the interests of minority and other stakeholders
Brief Case: A weekly selection of key court orders
A weekly selection of key court orders
Can the SC legally intervene in economic policy?
The Supreme Court can intervene only if the legislation is seen to violate fundamental rights
Making EPF optional in a developing country
The Central government made EPF optional for certain made-up sectors to boost job prospects