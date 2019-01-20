By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Middle class cheer in interim budget likely; I-T exemption limit may go up
- Kerala High Court stays GST on tax collected at source on cars
- From learning to enrollment, India's primary education is in a shambles
- RBI governor's concerns on growth may not lead to rate cuts in February
- Coming to sense with absurdities
- Over 500 students prep for jobs abroad across sectors under govt initiative
- Patient data to become portable between govt hospitals, help health schemes
- Renewable sector jittery on new external commercial borrowings norms
- Share of MSMEs in MoUs jumps to 77% at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019
- Impossible to double farmers' income in six years, says Abhijit Sen
Economy & Policy News
NEWS
10% quota for general category poor may benefit 51.5 million households
More than 40% of these are in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra
Airlines may face cap on take-off and landing slots in congested airports
Sebi may soon issue norms mandating foreign brokers to store data locally» More
FEATURES
What makes telemedicine the next big mover in the Indian healthcare space
Apart from lab services, diagnosis and second opinions from super specialists, telemedicine even offers long-distance ICU services to the ...
Abrogation of Section 377: Law can only change law, not behaviour of people
-
Exclusion from Ayushman Bharat could deal body blow to general insurers» More
Economic Indicators
|YoY (In %)
|Current
|Qtr Ago
|Yr Ago
|Inflation (31/12)
|3.80
|5.13
|3.58
|IIP (30/11)
|0.50
|6.60
|8.40
|GDP (30/09)
|7.10
|8.20
|6.30
|CPI (31/12)
|2.19
|3.77
|5.20
|CRR (11/01)
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|Bank rate (11/01)
|6.75
|6.75
|6.25
Editorial Comment
Thunder down under
Kohli's team shows it can dominate away from India
Another referendum, now
The world economy cannot afford this Brexit shambles
Open up coal mining
Genuine competition needed on the path to self-sufficiency
COLUMNISTS
Corporate governance: More rules won't help
Asish K Bhattacharyya
Strict enforcement of independent director's accountability for omission and commission of company drives away 'good' independent directors
-
Pranjul Bhandari
A string of new expenditure is clouding India's fiscal future
BUSINESS LAW & TAX
Brief case: Flavour of litigation in IMFL
A weekly selection of key court orders
EGMs of Tata companies: Some reflections
Only shareholders' activism can protect the interests of minority and other stakeholders
Brief Case: A weekly selection of key court orders
A weekly selection of key court orders
Can the SC legally intervene in economic policy?
The Supreme Court can intervene only if the legislation is seen to violate fundamental rights
Making EPF optional in a developing country
The Central government made EPF optional for certain made-up sectors to boost job prospects