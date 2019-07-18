By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Bullish govt bonds reflect slowdown in global and domestic economies
- Coal mine auctioning may be restricted to commercial use to boost output
- Economic Affairs Committee approves India's largest hydro-electric project
- Should we reverse nationalisation of banks? 50 yrs later, the debate is on
- Better business climate, trade norms will help India attract FDI: IMF
- 15th finance panel gets extension to examine defence funding mechanism
- Govt clears 7 amendments to insolvency law; resolution plan binding on all
- Govt floats idea for Aadhaar-like database for mapping citizen health
- Uphill task for Railways as few private players ready for participation
Economy & Policy News
NEWS
Uphill task for Railways as few private players ready for participation
In her July 5 Budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Railways needed Rs 50 trillion in five years to 2030
Odisha mulls new industrial policy to sweeten sops, take on rival states
Govt clears 7 amendments to IBC, extends Finance Commission's term» More
FEATURES
IL&FS auditors have many questions to answer, says Corp Affairs Secy
IL&FS' problems came to light last year after some group companies defaulted on loan repayments resulting in concerns about overall impact on ...
DPIIT proposes relaxation in income tax law to help start-ups raise funds
GST: B2B invoices will have to be generated on govt portal by Sept» More
Economic Indicators
|YoY (In %)
|Current
|Qtr Ago
|Yr Ago
|Inflation (31/05)
|2.45
|2.93
|4.43
|IIP (31/05)
|3.10
|0.10
|3.20
|GDP (31/03)
|5.80
|6.60
|7.70
|CPI (30/06)
|3.18
|2.57
|5.00
|CRR (14/06)
|3.00
|4.00
|4.00
|Bank rate (28/06)
|6.00
|6.50
|6.50
Editorial Comment
A road map for PSUs
Time to address the bigger underlying issues
Dealing with DHFL
Asset destruction should be minimised
Shooting for the moon
It's time ISRO was given more resources
COLUMNISTS
RBI as housing finance regulator
Harsh Roongta
In the long run, the integration of regulations between banks and HFCs will prove beneficial for the industry and borrowers
Cake or taxes?
Dhiraj Nayyar
The size of the cake cannot increase if the makers of the cake are squeezed into discomfort
BUSINESS LAW & TAX
From Basmati rice cultivation to mining licences, here're key court orders
Bombay High Court last week ruled that once an arbitrator is appointed at the request of a disputing party and he recuses from the post, the ...
Tax forgone is not a loss of revenue
For promoting export, small-scale industry, education, health care and giving subsidies for the poor and the middle class in transport, ...
The RTI Act: RBI may need to rework communications strategy after SC order
RTI experts are elated with the apex court's latest order that emphasised on the RBI's statutory duty to uphold the interests of the ...
Sebi's new differential voting rights rules may hurt minority shareholders
Sebi has proposed dual-class share framework with superior voting rights, where a certain share will have higher voting power than an ordinary ...
New norms for taxing MNCs: Why amending rules on profit attribution matters
MNCs with business operations in India should review the implications of the recommendations on their business models, as well as consider any ...
David vs Goliath: Battle lines drawn between Hotel Leelaventure and ITC
The brewing corporate battle between ITC Ltd and Hotel Leelaventure would put the spotlight on the rights and the responsibilities of a player ...