- Lenders can now transfer stuck BOT projects to other developers
- DGCA reroutes flights to avoid Iranian airspace, MEA issues travel advisory
- Corporate earnings may worsen in Q3, but profits could get tax-cut boost
- Govt may shelve Iran trade deal after US pressures to cut ties with Tehran
- Amid revenue shortage, govt begins audit of GST returns for FY 2017-18
- Cabinet relaxes norms to mine, sell coal; entry for foreign players eased
- MMRC aims for 15% revenue from non-fare options post underground corridor
- Between MyGov and Bharat Net, here are the highs and lows of Digital India
- Cabinet approves strategic sale of Neelachal Ispat; auction likely in FY21
- Yashwant Sinha questions 'imaginary' GDP numbers, says economy in bad shape
Economy & Policy News
NEWS
-
Steep decline in recovery major challenge for sugar mills this season
Despite an increase in sugar prices, mills fear that the decline in recovery may hit their profit margins and thereby hinder their cane payment ...
-
UP government releases Rs 200 cr for payment of sugarcane arrears
-
Chhattisgarh maize farmers to get advance payment from govt for yield» More
FEATURES
-
Experts see 25 bps rate cut by RBI in December, FY20 GDP forecast at 6%
Repo rate now stands at 5.15%, lowest in nine years. A sixth cut this year would mark the longest streak of consecutive rate cuts since the ...
Economic Indicators
|YoY (In %)
|Current
|Qtr Ago
|Yr Ago
|Inflation (30/11)
|0.58
|1.10
|4.64
|IIP (31/10)
|-3.80
|4.30
|8.10
|GDP (30/09)
|4.50
|5.00
|7.10
|CPI (30/11)
|5.54
|3.15
|2.33
|CRR (13/12)
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|Bank rate (13/12)
|5.40
|5.65
|6.75
Editorial Comment
-
Increasing green cover
Ambiguity in the definition of forests should be removed
-
Don't depend on MPC alone
Maintain balance between growth and financial stability
-
Dealing with GST fraud
Balance between ease of doing business and compliance is tricky
COLUMNISTS
-
The darkening sky
Shankar Acharya
Shadows of the events in 2019 will loom large over the world and India
-
Self-employed can also be a consumer
Jehangir B Gai
Interpreting the various rulings of the Apex Court, the National Commission concluded that a person engaged in commercial activities on a ...
BUSINESS LAW & TAX
From Basmati rice cultivation to mining licences, here're key court orders
Bombay High Court last week ruled that once an arbitrator is appointed at the request of a disputing party and he recuses from the post, the ...
Tax forgone is not a loss of revenue
For promoting export, small-scale industry, education, health care and giving subsidies for the poor and the middle class in transport, ...
The RTI Act: RBI may need to rework communications strategy after SC order
RTI experts are elated with the apex court's latest order that emphasised on the RBI's statutory duty to uphold the interests of the ...
Sebi's new differential voting rights rules may hurt minority shareholders
Sebi has proposed dual-class share framework with superior voting rights, where a certain share will have higher voting power than an ordinary ...
New norms for taxing MNCs: Why amending rules on profit attribution matters
MNCs with business operations in India should review the implications of the recommendations on their business models, as well as consider any ...
David vs Goliath: Battle lines drawn between Hotel Leelaventure and ITC
The brewing corporate battle between ITC Ltd and Hotel Leelaventure would put the spotlight on the rights and the responsibilities of a player ...