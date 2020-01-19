By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Legislative adventurism
- 64% of India's GenZ questions need to own a car: Deloitte global survey
- Govt to stop substitutable coal import; may auction explored blocks: Joshi
- India may miss tax collection target for 2019-20 by nearly Rs 2.5 trn: Garg
- Blocking Huawei from rolling out 5G may cause $4.7 bn loss to India by 2035
- Piyush Goyal not to meet Malaysian counterpart in Davos amid palm oil row
- Govt to extend urad imports till June to meet domestic shortage: Report
- RBI may discuss interim dividend issue in board meet amid revenue shortfall
- Budget 2020: CII seeks announcement of corporate tax rate merger to 15%
- China to increase US imports according to 'market principles': Official
Economy & Policy News
NEWS
-
Budget 2020: CII seeks announcement of corporate tax rate merger to 15%
According to the industry body, the desired impact of the reduction in corporate taxes on the ground is still far from satisfactory.
-
China to increase US imports according to 'market principles': Official
-
Odisha expects JSW Steel project to begin soon after successful hearing» More
FEATURES
-
Experts see 25 bps rate cut by RBI in December, FY20 GDP forecast at 6%
Repo rate now stands at 5.15%, lowest in nine years. A sixth cut this year would mark the longest streak of consecutive rate cuts since the ...
Economic Indicators
|YoY (In %)
|Current
|Qtr Ago
|Yr Ago
|Inflation (31/12)
|2.60
|0.33
|3.80
|IIP (30/11)
|1.80
|-4.30
|0.50
|GDP (30/09)
|4.50
|5.00
|7.10
|CPI (31/12)
|7.35
|3.99
|2.11
|CRR (10/01)
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|Bank rate (10/01)
|5.40
|5.40
|6.75
Editorial Comment
-
Taxing the digital economy
Several corporate giants have benefited by avoiding taxes
-
Temporary trade truce
US and China have a long way to go
-
More modern immigration
Microsoft CEO's remarks on CAA should be a wake-up call
COLUMNISTS
-
How Indian IT can drive global innovation
Keshav Murugesh
India is steadily working to become a pool of market-ready talent for the world at large, not just for domestic needs. Its ample intellectual ...
-
China and the US push in West Asia
Harsh V Pant
Beijing's expanding footprint in this oil-rich region has set the stage for a competition with Washington
BUSINESS LAW & TAX
From Basmati rice cultivation to mining licences, here're key court orders
Bombay High Court last week ruled that once an arbitrator is appointed at the request of a disputing party and he recuses from the post, the ...
Tax forgone is not a loss of revenue
For promoting export, small-scale industry, education, health care and giving subsidies for the poor and the middle class in transport, ...
The RTI Act: RBI may need to rework communications strategy after SC order
RTI experts are elated with the apex court's latest order that emphasised on the RBI's statutory duty to uphold the interests of the ...
Sebi's new differential voting rights rules may hurt minority shareholders
Sebi has proposed dual-class share framework with superior voting rights, where a certain share will have higher voting power than an ordinary ...
New norms for taxing MNCs: Why amending rules on profit attribution matters
MNCs with business operations in India should review the implications of the recommendations on their business models, as well as consider any ...
David vs Goliath: Battle lines drawn between Hotel Leelaventure and ITC
The brewing corporate battle between ITC Ltd and Hotel Leelaventure would put the spotlight on the rights and the responsibilities of a player ...