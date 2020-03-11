By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Coronavirus: Air freight rates skyrocket amid passenger flight cuts
- AARs can determine place of supply under the GST regime: Kerala HC
- Oil firms float fresh tender to procure 2.53 billion litres of ethanol
- OMCs, paints, cement firms to benefit as oil crash rebuilds hopes
- Indian cruises continue sail unperturbed amid coronavirus outbreak
- Thermal plants' Jan load factor at 5-yr low as slowdown hits power demand
- Hike in third-party motor insurance premiums not enough, say experts
- Lower crude regime likely to dampen capex plan of upstream companies
- Coronavirus cases in India cross 60; UNCTAD warns of global recession
- India in talks with Commonwealth over funds to promote innovation, peace
Economy & Policy News
NEWS
-
Tea Board leans on domestic market as export prospects dim over Coronavirus
Campaign to showcase Assam variety starts in Odisha, will be taken to other states soon
-
Foreign Secy meets French Ambassador, discusses Indo-French partnership
-
Indian millennial women prefer housing for investment: Anarock-LIC survey» More
FEATURES
-
Experts see 25 bps rate cut by RBI in December, FY20 GDP forecast at 6%
Repo rate now stands at 5.15%, lowest in nine years. A sixth cut this year would mark the longest streak of consecutive rate cuts since the ...
Economic Indicators
|YoY (In %)
|Current
|Qtr Ago
|Yr Ago
|Inflation (31/01)
|3.10
|0.16
|2.76
|IIP (31/12)
|-0.30
|-1.10
|2.04
|GDP (31/12)
|4.70
|4.50
|6.60
|CPI (31/01)
|7.59
|4.62
|1.97
|CRR (28/02)
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|Bank rate (21/02)
|5.40
|5.40
|6.50
Editorial Comment
-
Italy locks down
The broader European economy braces for virus' impact
-
The meltdown
Market correction was long overdue
-
Price of leadership
SBI's YES Bank investment raises questions
COLUMNISTS
-
That 1970s feeling
Kenneth Rogoff
Next global recession could be around the corner and it may look a lot different from those that began in 2001 and 2008
-
States also flout Budget numbers discipline
A K Bhattacharya
More attention needs to be focused on state Budgets
POPULAR NOW
-
ED seizes Rajiv Gandhi painting; many of YES Bank's big loans under scanner
-
YES Bank resumes inward NEFT, IMPS services; customers can now pay dues
-
YES Bank founder Rana Kapoor tried to influence loan decisions: Gill to ED
-
Mukesh Ambani no more Asia's richest man as recent oil slide erodes wealth
-
Stimulus hopes buoy Wall Street after rout; Dow Jones, S&P rise over 4%
BUSINESS LAW & TAX
From Basmati rice cultivation to mining licences, here're key court orders
Bombay High Court last week ruled that once an arbitrator is appointed at the request of a disputing party and he recuses from the post, the ...
Tax forgone is not a loss of revenue
For promoting export, small-scale industry, education, health care and giving subsidies for the poor and the middle class in transport, ...
The RTI Act: RBI may need to rework communications strategy after SC order
RTI experts are elated with the apex court's latest order that emphasised on the RBI's statutory duty to uphold the interests of the ...
Sebi's new differential voting rights rules may hurt minority shareholders
Sebi has proposed dual-class share framework with superior voting rights, where a certain share will have higher voting power than an ordinary ...
New norms for taxing MNCs: Why amending rules on profit attribution matters
MNCs with business operations in India should review the implications of the recommendations on their business models, as well as consider any ...
David vs Goliath: Battle lines drawn between Hotel Leelaventure and ITC
The brewing corporate battle between ITC Ltd and Hotel Leelaventure would put the spotlight on the rights and the responsibilities of a player ...