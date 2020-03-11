JUST IN
You are here » Home » Economy & Policy

Economy & Policy News

airlines

Coronavirus: Air freight rates skyrocket amid passenger flight cuts

GST, TAX

AARs can determine place of supply under the GST regime: Kerala HC

Oil firms float fresh tender to procure 2.53 billion litres of ethanol

OMCs, paints, cement firms to benefit as oil crash rebuilds hopes

Indian cruises continue sail unperturbed amid coronavirus outbreak

Thermal plants' Jan load factor at 5-yr low as slowdown hits power demand

Hike in third-party motor insurance premiums not enough, say experts

Lower crude regime likely to dampen capex plan of upstream companies

Coronavirus cases in India cross 60; UNCTAD warns of global recession

NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

tea industry

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

RBI, reserve bank of india

Economic Indicators

YoY (In %) Current Qtr Ago Yr Ago
Inflation (31/01) 3.10 0.16 2.76
IIP (31/12) -0.30 -1.10 2.04
GDP (31/12) 4.70 4.50 6.60
CPI (31/01) 7.59 4.62 1.97
CRR (28/02) 4.00 4.00 4.00
Bank rate (21/02) 5.40 5.40 6.50

Editorial Comment Blog Add to MyPage

» More

COLUMNISTS

POPULAR NOW

» More

BUSINESS LAW & TAX Blog Add to MyPage