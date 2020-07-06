Economy & Policy News
Space policy, Space Activities Bill in final stages: ISRO chairman
A dedicated policy for space and legislation on space activities has been under works for some time now. But with the government allowing the ...
Maruti Suzuki chairman R C Bhargava pens book on industrialising India
Covid-19: UP reports massive dip in revenues in first quarter of 2020-21» More
Stimulus a giant step forward in helping farm sector attain global primacy
It is important to sustain the momentum being built on key reforms for India to become a global powerhouse in agriculture and for farmers income ...
Economic Indicators
|YoY (In %)
|Current
|Qtr Ago
|Yr Ago
|Inflation (31/05)
|-3.21
|2.26
|2.45
|IIP (31/03)
|-16.70
|-0.30
|-0.10
|GDP (31/03)
|3.10
|4.70
|5.80
|CPI (31/03)
|5.84
|7.35
|2.86
|CRR (26/06)
|3.00
|4.00
|3.00
|Bank rate (26/06)
|4.25
|5.40
|6.00
Filling the fighter gap
Capacity creation in defence shouldn't wait for a crisis
Irrational target
Search for vaccine must not compromise on trials
Learning to grow
India has a lot of catching up to do in higher education
A sustained bull market?
Debashis Basu
For many stocks to go up at the same time, the most important parts of the economy - construction, auto, finance, basic materials, consumer ...
A not-so-secret code for cities
Mihir S Sharma
Hong Kong and the City of London are facing existential threats as global financial centres - but what made them great in the first place?
From Basmati rice cultivation to mining licences, here're key court orders
Bombay High Court last week ruled that once an arbitrator is appointed at the request of a disputing party and he recuses from the post, the ...
Tax forgone is not a loss of revenue
For promoting export, small-scale industry, education, health care and giving subsidies for the poor and the middle class in transport, ...
The RTI Act: RBI may need to rework communications strategy after SC order
RTI experts are elated with the apex court's latest order that emphasised on the RBI's statutory duty to uphold the interests of the ...
Sebi's new differential voting rights rules may hurt minority shareholders
Sebi has proposed dual-class share framework with superior voting rights, where a certain share will have higher voting power than an ordinary ...
New norms for taxing MNCs: Why amending rules on profit attribution matters
MNCs with business operations in India should review the implications of the recommendations on their business models, as well as consider any ...
David vs Goliath: Battle lines drawn between Hotel Leelaventure and ITC
The brewing corporate battle between ITC Ltd and Hotel Leelaventure would put the spotlight on the rights and the responsibilities of a player ...