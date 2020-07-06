JUST IN
You are here » Home » Economy & Policy

Economy & Policy News

Currently, drones or components manufactured by China form the backbone of India’s drone industry

Self-reliance in full flight: Govt's drone incubation fund set to take off

Automobile majors are pointing to a clear shift in buyers opting for entry-level models over premium variants

Brakes on spending: Consumers begin value hunting in FMCG, automobiles

Chinese firms dominate power infra in states; industry warns of data breach

Govt's cost-cutting drive: Proposal to merge CBDT, CBIC back on the table

Raw materials continue to dominate India's top exports to China

Statsguru: Amid Covid-19 crisis, spotting early signs of recovery is key

Extension of moratorium till Dec is the only viable option left: Bankers

FinMin may review capital requirement of PSU banks after second quarter

From Tatas to Adani, private players train sights on railway privatisation

NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

K Sivan

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

Farmers pluck flowers in an orchard during ongoing COVID lockdown in Nadia district. Photo: PTI

Economic Indicators

YoY (In %) Current Qtr Ago Yr Ago
Inflation (31/05) -3.21 2.26 2.45
IIP (31/03) -16.70 -0.30 -0.10
GDP (31/03) 3.10 4.70 5.80
CPI (31/03) 5.84 7.35 2.86
CRR (26/06) 3.00 4.00 3.00
Bank rate (26/06) 4.25 5.40 6.00

Editorial Comment Blog Add to MyPage

» More

COLUMNISTS

  • A sustained bull market? Debashis Basu

    For many stocks to go up at the same time, the most important parts of the economy - construction, auto, finance, basic materials, consumer ...

  • A not-so-secret code for cities Mihir S Sharma

    Hong Kong and the City of London are facing existential threats as global financial centres - but what made them great in the first place?

POPULAR NOW

» More

BUSINESS LAW & TAX Blog Add to MyPage