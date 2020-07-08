Economy & Policy News
NEWS
-
No-permission, no-takeoff policy: First drone after 2018 norms takes off
DGCA allowed 13 companies to conduct delivery trials last month
-
Haryana Cabinet clears Ordinance to give 75% private jobs to locals
-
Maharashtra govt launches a portal to ensure employment to 'sons of soil'» More
FEATURES
-
Stimulus a giant step forward in helping farm sector attain global primacy
It is important to sustain the momentum being built on key reforms for India to become a global powerhouse in agriculture and for farmers income ...
Economic Indicators
|YoY (In %)
|Current
|Qtr Ago
|Yr Ago
|Inflation (31/05)
|-3.21
|2.26
|2.45
|IIP (31/03)
|-16.70
|-0.30
|-0.10
|GDP (31/03)
|3.10
|4.70
|5.80
|CPI (31/03)
|5.84
|7.35
|2.86
|CRR (26/06)
|3.00
|4.00
|3.00
|Bank rate (26/06)
|4.25
|5.40
|6.00
Editorial Comment
-
The wrong track
Privately-run trains need clear signals
-
Lessons of disengagement
China takes two steps forward, one step back
-
Congress's confusion
The party remains one of Mr Modi's most valuable political assets
COLUMNISTS
-
Haves and have-nots in AI
Prosenjit Datta
Over the past year and a half, the government has been focusing on how AI can improve governance and service delivery
-
India's ideological battle with China
Shyam Saran
The future of democracy in Asia and the world may well be determined by choices India makes
POPULAR NOW
-
City gas distribution companies under pressure; MGL, IGL decline up to 5%
-
Trump admin says foreign students must leave US if classes go online
-
Coronavirus vaccine update: China's Sinovac starts late stage trials
-
ED files charges against GVK group, promoters for Mumbai airport 'scam'
-
Bandhan Bank jumps 13% post Q1FY21 biz update; Analysts maintain 'buy'
BUSINESS LAW & TAX
From Basmati rice cultivation to mining licences, here're key court orders
Bombay High Court last week ruled that once an arbitrator is appointed at the request of a disputing party and he recuses from the post, the ...
Tax forgone is not a loss of revenue
For promoting export, small-scale industry, education, health care and giving subsidies for the poor and the middle class in transport, ...
The RTI Act: RBI may need to rework communications strategy after SC order
RTI experts are elated with the apex court's latest order that emphasised on the RBI's statutory duty to uphold the interests of the ...
Sebi's new differential voting rights rules may hurt minority shareholders
Sebi has proposed dual-class share framework with superior voting rights, where a certain share will have higher voting power than an ordinary ...
New norms for taxing MNCs: Why amending rules on profit attribution matters
MNCs with business operations in India should review the implications of the recommendations on their business models, as well as consider any ...
David vs Goliath: Battle lines drawn between Hotel Leelaventure and ITC
The brewing corporate battle between ITC Ltd and Hotel Leelaventure would put the spotlight on the rights and the responsibilities of a player ...