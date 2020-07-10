Economy & Policy News
UP cabinet clears Startup Policy 2020, targets 10,000 new ventures
Recently, UP had created a Rs 1,000 crore Startup Fund managed by Sidbi
Law on assured minimum wage for workers faces delay as govt re-issues draft
How chana came to the rescue of the Centre's plan to distribute free pulses» More
Stimulus a giant step forward in helping farm sector attain global primacy
It is important to sustain the momentum being built on key reforms for India to become a global powerhouse in agriculture and for farmers income ...
Economic Indicators
|YoY (In %)
|Current
|Qtr Ago
|Yr Ago
|Inflation (31/05)
|-3.21
|2.26
|2.45
|IIP (31/03)
|-16.70
|-0.30
|-0.10
|GDP (31/03)
|3.10
|4.70
|5.80
|CPI (31/03)
|5.84
|7.35
|2.86
|CRR (26/06)
|3.00
|4.00
|3.00
|Bank rate (26/06)
|4.25
|5.40
|6.00
Boost to food processing
Fiscal constraints should not impede the new scheme
The retail rush
Regulators, markets must brace for online trading apps
Jobs for locals
Haryana Ordinance will hurt workers and investment
Power policy puts the cart before the horse
Somit Dasgupta
The foremost question is whether the tariff policy is mandatory or discretionary
The forgotten promise of India
Aakar Patel
Fundamental rights explicitly guaranteed by the Constitution are being casually eroded in the garb of religious freedom laws
From Basmati rice cultivation to mining licences, here're key court orders
Bombay High Court last week ruled that once an arbitrator is appointed at the request of a disputing party and he recuses from the post, the ...
Tax forgone is not a loss of revenue
For promoting export, small-scale industry, education, health care and giving subsidies for the poor and the middle class in transport, ...
The RTI Act: RBI may need to rework communications strategy after SC order
RTI experts are elated with the apex court's latest order that emphasised on the RBI's statutory duty to uphold the interests of the ...
Sebi's new differential voting rights rules may hurt minority shareholders
Sebi has proposed dual-class share framework with superior voting rights, where a certain share will have higher voting power than an ordinary ...
New norms for taxing MNCs: Why amending rules on profit attribution matters
MNCs with business operations in India should review the implications of the recommendations on their business models, as well as consider any ...
David vs Goliath: Battle lines drawn between Hotel Leelaventure and ITC
The brewing corporate battle between ITC Ltd and Hotel Leelaventure would put the spotlight on the rights and the responsibilities of a player ...