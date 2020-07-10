JUST IN
Govt plans to raise Rs 20,000 crore by selling stakes in CIL, IDBI Bank

As Asian deals disappear, India becomes unlikely hotspot for M&A

Maharashtra govt signs MoU worth Rs 10,947 cr for MUTP phase 3 projects

India's fuel demand declines 7.9% yoy in June, consumption totals 16.29 MT

US noted India's concerns over new visa rule for foreign students: MEA

Madras HC issues notice to RBI to respond to PIL challenging NPA norms

Delhi traders try to woo back customers with heavy rebates, free masks

Automotive aftermarket spending to fall 11% in FY21: Crisil report

Non-life insurers see positive premium growth in June but Q1 sees 4% drop

Farmers pluck flowers in an orchard during ongoing COVID lockdown in Nadia district. Photo: PTI

Economic Indicators

YoY (In %) Current Qtr Ago Yr Ago
Inflation (31/05) -3.21 2.26 2.45
IIP (31/03) -16.70 -0.30 -0.10
GDP (31/03) 3.10 4.70 5.80
CPI (31/03) 5.84 7.35 2.86
CRR (26/06) 3.00 4.00 3.00
Bank rate (26/06) 4.25 5.40 6.00

