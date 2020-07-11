Economy & Policy News
CBDT extends the deadline for claiming past tax refunds to October
This means refunds pertaining to returns filed till assessment year 2017-18 can now be claimed. Earlier, the board had extended the validity ...
Industrial output continues decline in May; govt withholds headline number
No IIP numbers for May as govt suspends release of industrial output data» More
Stimulus a giant step forward in helping farm sector attain global primacy
It is important to sustain the momentum being built on key reforms for India to become a global powerhouse in agriculture and for farmers income ...
Economic Indicators
|YoY (In %)
|Current
|Qtr Ago
|Yr Ago
|Inflation (31/05)
|-3.21
|2.26
|2.45
|IIP (31/03)
|-16.70
|-0.30
|-0.10
|GDP (31/03)
|3.10
|4.70
|5.80
|CPI (31/03)
|5.84
|7.35
|2.86
|CRR (03/07)
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Bank rate (03/07)
|4.25
|4.65
|6.00
Editorial Comment
Boost to food processing
Fiscal constraints should not impede the new scheme
The retail rush
Regulators, markets must brace for online trading apps
Jobs for locals
Haryana Ordinance will hurt workers and investment
The rise and rise of the attention economy
Sandeep Goyal
Advertising, as a business, has always been about attention
The long lashing tail of Covid
Sunil Sethi
India recorded its biggest single-day spike this week with 25,530 Covid cases, breaching the 25,000 mark for the first time
BUSINESS LAW & TAX
From Basmati rice cultivation to mining licences, here're key court orders
Bombay High Court last week ruled that once an arbitrator is appointed at the request of a disputing party and he recuses from the post, the ...
Tax forgone is not a loss of revenue
For promoting export, small-scale industry, education, health care and giving subsidies for the poor and the middle class in transport, ...
The RTI Act: RBI may need to rework communications strategy after SC order
RTI experts are elated with the apex court's latest order that emphasised on the RBI's statutory duty to uphold the interests of the ...
Sebi's new differential voting rights rules may hurt minority shareholders
Sebi has proposed dual-class share framework with superior voting rights, where a certain share will have higher voting power than an ordinary ...
New norms for taxing MNCs: Why amending rules on profit attribution matters
MNCs with business operations in India should review the implications of the recommendations on their business models, as well as consider any ...
David vs Goliath: Battle lines drawn between Hotel Leelaventure and ITC
The brewing corporate battle between ITC Ltd and Hotel Leelaventure would put the spotlight on the rights and the responsibilities of a player ...