Govt has $76-million outstanding loans from Reserve Bank of India

Palm oil, edible

Palm oil has a severe image problem in India, and it is ruining sales

Economy may take 2-3 years to recover; more fiscal support needed: Munjal

Area under pulses coverage up over two-fold to 6.42 mn ha in kharif season

Covid-19 impact: Housing sales down 67% in April-June, says PropEquity

TRAI notifies changes to interconnection rules for fixed-line networks

Govt on track to doubling farmers' income by 2024: Agri Min official

India moves up a rank, becomes second-largest foreign investor in UK

India's recovery started from June, need to wait for the trend: SBI chief

Farmers pluck flowers in an orchard during ongoing COVID lockdown in Nadia district. Photo: PTI

Economic Indicators

YoY (In %) Current Qtr Ago Yr Ago
Inflation (31/05) -3.21 2.26 2.45
IIP (31/03) -16.70 -0.30 -0.10
GDP (31/03) 3.10 4.70 5.80
CPI (31/03) 5.84 7.35 2.86
CRR (03/07) 3.00 3.00 3.00
Bank rate (03/07) 4.25 4.65 6.00

