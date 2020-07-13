JUST IN
You are here » Home » Economy & Policy

Economy & Policy News

gdp growth, economy, markets

From most optimistic to pessimistic: Here're FY21 GDP growth projections

Import, Export, trade, protectionism, Free Trade agreements, deals, FTA, Shipping, Sea ways, Sea transport, Water ways, Water transportGrowth, Economy

'Duty-free' hits a fifth of manufacturing imports, says WTO report

Banks, Post Offices can now check TDS rate on high value withdrawals

Govt extends time for duty-free import of diamonds sent for certification

Govt invites suggestions on non-personal data framework by July 19

US remains India's top trading partner for 2nd consecutive year in 2019-20

Many MSMEs are approaching banks for collateral-free loans: Survey

Parliamentary panel favours extending ESI, EPF benefits to migrant workers

Making India a hub of global financial services: So close, yet so far

NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

economy

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

Farmers pluck flowers in an orchard during ongoing COVID lockdown in Nadia district. Photo: PTI

Economic Indicators

YoY (In %) Current Qtr Ago Yr Ago
Inflation (31/05) -3.21 2.26 2.45
IIP (31/03) -16.70 -0.30 -0.10
GDP (31/03) 3.10 4.70 5.80
CPI (31/03) 5.84 7.35 2.86
CRR (03/07) 3.00 3.00 3.00
Bank rate (03/07) 4.25 4.65 6.00

Editorial Comment Blog Add to MyPage

» More

COLUMNISTS

POPULAR NOW

» More

BUSINESS LAW & TAX Blog Add to MyPage