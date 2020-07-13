Economy & Policy News
India's FY21 GDP growth to be in negative territory at -4.5%: Ficci survey
The Covid-19 pandemic outbreak has severely impacted the economic activities
Govt explores options to fund Udan scheme as airlines face low demand
FPIs pull out Rs 2,867 cr from Indian mkts in July so far on profit booking» More
Stimulus a giant step forward in helping farm sector attain global primacy
It is important to sustain the momentum being built on key reforms for India to become a global powerhouse in agriculture and for farmers income ...
Economic Indicators
|YoY (In %)
|Current
|Qtr Ago
|Yr Ago
|Inflation (31/05)
|-3.21
|2.26
|2.45
|IIP (31/03)
|-16.70
|-0.30
|-0.10
|GDP (31/03)
|3.10
|4.70
|5.80
|CPI (31/03)
|5.84
|7.35
|2.86
|CRR (03/07)
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Bank rate (03/07)
|4.25
|4.65
|6.00
Another migrant crisis
India must brace for a shrinking West Asian jobs market
Repayment rules
Avoid blanket extension of loan moratorium
Boost to food processing
Fiscal constraints should not impede the new scheme
Time for govt to walk the talk on self-reliant India
TNC Rajagopalan
The world will closely watch how India copes with the spread of Covid-19, particularly the different types of restrictions that states impose
New global order (or disorder)
Sunita Narain
It's a time for cooperation and trust, so that local and global action can be decisive and meaningful
BUSINESS LAW & TAX
From Basmati rice cultivation to mining licences, here're key court orders
Bombay High Court last week ruled that once an arbitrator is appointed at the request of a disputing party and he recuses from the post, the ...
Tax forgone is not a loss of revenue
For promoting export, small-scale industry, education, health care and giving subsidies for the poor and the middle class in transport, ...
The RTI Act: RBI may need to rework communications strategy after SC order
RTI experts are elated with the apex court's latest order that emphasised on the RBI's statutory duty to uphold the interests of the ...
Sebi's new differential voting rights rules may hurt minority shareholders
Sebi has proposed dual-class share framework with superior voting rights, where a certain share will have higher voting power than an ordinary ...
New norms for taxing MNCs: Why amending rules on profit attribution matters
MNCs with business operations in India should review the implications of the recommendations on their business models, as well as consider any ...
David vs Goliath: Battle lines drawn between Hotel Leelaventure and ITC
The brewing corporate battle between ITC Ltd and Hotel Leelaventure would put the spotlight on the rights and the responsibilities of a player ...