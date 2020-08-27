JUST IN
You are here » Home » Economy & Policy

Economy & Policy News

Apparel

Apparel retail sector may witness 45% fall in revenues this fiscal: Report

trade, export, container, import, shipping, sea, business, seafarer, merchan navy

Global services trade affected by Covid-induced travel curbs: WTO report

No pressure from govt to participate in MSME scheme, says SBI chief

Unlock BFSI 2.0: Banks' extreme risk aversion self-defeating, say RBI Guv

RBI still has enough firepower left to handle the situation: Governor Das

Indian farmers driven to debt as banks turn risk-averse during pandemic

India cannot be export powerhouse without being open to imports: Panagariya

Slow pace of pay growth adds to hurdles in way of India's economic recovery

Sebi-CBDT info-sharing pact facing roadblock over confidentiality clause

NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

Sixty per cent of gas demand in India is from fertiliser, power and city gas in descending order

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

Farmers pluck flowers in an orchard during ongoing COVID lockdown in Nadia district. Photo: PTI

Economic Indicators

YoY (In %) Current Qtr Ago Yr Ago
Inflation (31/07) -0.58 -1.57 1.10
IIP (30/06) -16.60 4.50 2.00
GDP (31/03) 3.10 4.70 5.80
CPI (31/07) 6.93 7.22 3.15
CRR (14/08) 3.00 3.00 4.00
Bank rate (14/08) 4.25 4.65 6.00

Editorial Comment Blog Add to MyPage

» More

COLUMNISTS

POPULAR NOW

» More

BUSINESS LAW & TAX Blog Add to MyPage