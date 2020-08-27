Economy & Policy News
NEWS
-
Private investors plan to expand gas pipeline network amid complex policies
Indian and foreign investors have shown interest in the country's plans to expand its domestic gas pipeline network but remain worried about ...
-
GST Council meet: States to push for borrowing by Centre on Thursday
-
Centre morally bound to compensate states for GST shortfall: Sushil Modi» More
FEATURES
-
Stimulus a giant step forward in helping farm sector attain global primacy
It is important to sustain the momentum being built on key reforms for India to become a global powerhouse in agriculture and for farmers income ...
Economic Indicators
|YoY (In %)
|Current
|Qtr Ago
|Yr Ago
|Inflation (31/07)
|-0.58
|-1.57
|1.10
|IIP (30/06)
|-16.60
|4.50
|2.00
|GDP (31/03)
|3.10
|4.70
|5.80
|CPI (31/07)
|6.93
|7.22
|3.15
|CRR (14/08)
|3.00
|3.00
|4.00
|Bank rate (14/08)
|4.25
|4.65
|6.00
Editorial Comment
-
Educating stakeholders
Awareness campaigns a must for farm marketing reforms
-
Another flaw in PSBs
Containing frauds will need wider reform
-
Growth risks
India needs reforms to enhance productivity
COLUMNISTS
-
An argument with reality
Neera Saggi
The present lockdown is similar to autumn, which symbolises the time when 'everything falls away'
-
Looming Brexit and potential fallout
Jaimini Bhagwati
India needs to look beyond the US and EU to widen its trade and investments
POPULAR NOW
-
Future Enterprises' board to meet on Saturday, to discuss raising funds
-
Don't hide behind RBI, clarify your stand on loan moratorium: SC to govt
-
Future Enterprises hits 5% upper circuit as board to consider raising funds
-
Govt to sell 15% stake in?Hindustan Aeronautics to raise Rs 5,020 cr
-
Maharashtra govt cuts stamp duty, other levies for realty transactions
BUSINESS LAW & TAX
From Basmati rice cultivation to mining licences, here're key court orders
Bombay High Court last week ruled that once an arbitrator is appointed at the request of a disputing party and he recuses from the post, the ...
Tax forgone is not a loss of revenue
For promoting export, small-scale industry, education, health care and giving subsidies for the poor and the middle class in transport, ...
The RTI Act: RBI may need to rework communications strategy after SC order
RTI experts are elated with the apex court's latest order that emphasised on the RBI's statutory duty to uphold the interests of the ...
Sebi's new differential voting rights rules may hurt minority shareholders
Sebi has proposed dual-class share framework with superior voting rights, where a certain share will have higher voting power than an ordinary ...
New norms for taxing MNCs: Why amending rules on profit attribution matters
MNCs with business operations in India should review the implications of the recommendations on their business models, as well as consider any ...
David vs Goliath: Battle lines drawn between Hotel Leelaventure and ITC
The brewing corporate battle between ITC Ltd and Hotel Leelaventure would put the spotlight on the rights and the responsibilities of a player ...