Credit growth will rise to 8-9% by March-end: IBA chairman Rajkiran Rai G

Earlier this year, the NHAI came out with the new BOT guidelines to bring private players back to this mode of road construction

More tranches of govt equity under HAM soon in highway projects

Govt may look at strategic sale of Hind Copper to meet disinvestment target

Railways expects festive season to push freight higher in coming months

I-T department keeps tolerance range for transfer pricing unchanged

India must not neglect bank recap despite pandemic: Viral Acharya

Govt has begun exercise to assess impact of pandemic on economy, says FM

India must redefine its manufacturing sector to boost growth: Mukesh Ambani

FM holds 4th review meeting on capex of Central Public Sector Enterprises

Economic Indicators

YoY (In %) Current Qtr Ago Yr Ago
Inflation (30/09) 1.32 -1.81 0.33
IIP (31/08) -8.00 -34.00 -1.10
GDP (30/06) -23.90 4.70 5.00
CPI (30/09) 7.34 6.23 3.99
CRR (09/10) 3.00 3.00 4.00
Bank rate (09/10) 4.25 4.25 5.40

