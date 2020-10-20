Economy & Policy News
NEWS
-
India likely to ease Air India offer, let suitors decide on taking debt
Current rules require bidders to take over the carrier's $3.3 billion of aircraft debt, deterring buyers
-
FM says hasn't closed option of one more stimulus to perk up demand
-
Covid-19 accelerated innovations in transport business: Ola co-founder» More
FEATURES
-
Fiscal deficit may hit 8% of FY21 GDP on additional govt borrowing: Experts
The development comes at a time when the economy is limping back to normalcy after a stringent lockdown that lasted over two months
Economic Indicators
|YoY (In %)
|Current
|Qtr Ago
|Yr Ago
|Inflation (30/09)
|1.32
|-1.81
|0.33
|IIP (31/08)
|-8.00
|-34.00
|-1.10
|GDP (30/06)
|-23.90
|4.70
|5.00
|CPI (30/09)
|7.34
|6.23
|3.99
|CRR (09/10)
|3.00
|3.00
|4.00
|Bank rate (09/10)
|4.25
|4.25
|5.40
Editorial Comment
-
Preventing another peak
State govts must be more vigilant during festivities
-
Fix a sunset date
Open-ended tariff protection will affect competitiveness
-
Bridge the gap
Centre's decision to borrow doesn't fully address the GST issue
COLUMNISTS
-
Employment numbers for rural, urban India show economic recovery still weak
Mahesh Vyas
Fiscal 2019-20 ended with an employment rate of 39.4%. It fell to 27.2% in April 2020 but, it recovered 300 basis points to reach 30.2% in May
-
The dark side of low interest rates
Gurbachan Singh
While the low interest rate policy may or may not help with investment, output and employment, it can aggravate, if not cause, financial ...
POPULAR NOW
-
Nokia wins $14.1 million NASA contract to set up 4G network on Moon
-
Kapil Wadhawan offers Rs 43,000 cr family assets to repay DHFL lenders
-
Bharti Airtel hits seven-month low in a strong market; down 20% in 1 month
-
FM asks 14 CPSEs to spend 75% of Rs 1.15 trillion capex by December end
-
HAL, BEL: Stocks of these Navratanas can add sparkle to your portfolio
BUSINESS LAW & TAX
From Basmati rice cultivation to mining licences, here're key court orders
Bombay High Court last week ruled that once an arbitrator is appointed at the request of a disputing party and he recuses from the post, the ...
Tax forgone is not a loss of revenue
For promoting export, small-scale industry, education, health care and giving subsidies for the poor and the middle class in transport, ...
The RTI Act: RBI may need to rework communications strategy after SC order
RTI experts are elated with the apex court's latest order that emphasised on the RBI's statutory duty to uphold the interests of the ...
Sebi's new differential voting rights rules may hurt minority shareholders
Sebi has proposed dual-class share framework with superior voting rights, where a certain share will have higher voting power than an ordinary ...
New norms for taxing MNCs: Why amending rules on profit attribution matters
MNCs with business operations in India should review the implications of the recommendations on their business models, as well as consider any ...
David vs Goliath: Battle lines drawn between Hotel Leelaventure and ITC
The brewing corporate battle between ITC Ltd and Hotel Leelaventure would put the spotlight on the rights and the responsibilities of a player ...