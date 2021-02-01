Economy & Policy News
GST revenues touch an all-time high of Rs 1.20 trillion in January
GST collections for January touched an all-time high of about Rs 1.20 trillion, the Finance Ministry said on Sunday.
Liquor makers object to Delhi govt's excise policy recommendations
Power employees to boycott work on Feb 3 against govt's privatisation» More
FEATURES
Inflation is a key risk to India's V-shaped economic recovery
As we parse through the data, we think that the underlying growth momentum suggests a broadening of the recovery, with domestic demand ...
Fiscal deficit may hit 8% of FY21 GDP on additional govt borrowing: Experts» More
Economic Indicators
|YoY (In %)
|Current
|Qtr Ago
|Yr Ago
|Inflation (31/12)
|1.22
|1.32
|2.60
|IIP (30/11)
|-1.90
|-10.40
|1.80
|GDP (30/09)
|-7.50
|-23.90
|4.40
|CPI (31/12)
|4.59
|7.34
|7.35
|CRR (22/01)
|3.00
|3.00
|4.00
|Bank rate (22/01)
|4.25
|4.25
|5.40
Editorial Comment
Knee-jerk shutdowns
India has a dubious record of net disruptions
Fiscal activism
Govt should tread carefully on this path
Keeping competition alive
CCI's suggestions on telecom are timely
COLUMNISTS
Farmers' agitation against three new laws acquires an anti-BJP edge
Bharat Bhushan
The govt's bid to 'criminalise' farmers' dissent seems to have ended up infusing new energy into the agitation: Those who had gone back ...
Occupy Wall Street 2.0
Debashis Basu
The GameStop saga has opened up a new frontier of anger against the financial elites. It is Occupy 2.0 with a big difference
BUSINESS LAW & TAX
From Basmati rice cultivation to mining licences, here're key court orders
Bombay High Court last week ruled that once an arbitrator is appointed at the request of a disputing party and he recuses from the post, the ...
Tax forgone is not a loss of revenue
For promoting export, small-scale industry, education, health care and giving subsidies for the poor and the middle class in transport, ...
The RTI Act: RBI may need to rework communications strategy after SC order
RTI experts are elated with the apex court's latest order that emphasised on the RBI's statutory duty to uphold the interests of the ...
Sebi's new differential voting rights rules may hurt minority shareholders
Sebi has proposed dual-class share framework with superior voting rights, where a certain share will have higher voting power than an ordinary ...
New norms for taxing MNCs: Why amending rules on profit attribution matters
MNCs with business operations in India should review the implications of the recommendations on their business models, as well as consider any ...
David vs Goliath: Battle lines drawn between Hotel Leelaventure and ITC
The brewing corporate battle between ITC Ltd and Hotel Leelaventure would put the spotlight on the rights and the responsibilities of a player ...