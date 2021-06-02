Economy & Policy News
Power consumption grows 8.2% in May amid slow recovery in demand
Power consumption in the country witnessed an 8.2 per cent year-on-year growth in May at 110.47 billion units (BU), indicating slow recovery in ...
Demand for MGNREGA work slumps 26% in May amid Covid-19 pandemic
SBI cuts FY22 GDP growth estimate to 7.9%; recovery to be 'W-shaped'» More
Analysts see RBI remain accommodative, hold rates in June 4 policy review
In April, the six-member monetary policy committee had voted unanimously for a status quo on the key rates
Economic cost of mobility curbs, lockdowns at Rs 1.5 trillion: SBI report
Inflation woes: Here's how experts have interpreted CPI, WPI numbers» More
Economic Indicators
|YoY (In %)
|Current
|Qtr Ago
|Yr Ago
|Inflation (30/04)
|10.49
|1.22
|-1.57
|IIP (31/03)
|22.40
|1.00
|-16.70
|GDP (30/09)
|-7.50
|-23.90
|4.40
|CPI (30/04)
|4.29
|4.59
|7.22
|CRR (14/05)
|3.50
|3.00
|3.00
|Bank rate (14/05)
|4.25
|4.25
|4.65
OPEC wins, the West loses
Judges, investors force oil firms towards low-carbon future
Prioritising expenditure
Govt must focus on providing relief to the needy at this point
The next three years
It is possible to imagine a different future for India
The importance of EQ over IQ for politicians
R Jagannathan
Humility, not hubris, should be the middle name of any Indian politician who wants to achieve his goals
Moving on the infrastructure agenda
Vinayak Chatterjee
Globally, municipal bonds are an established and major source of funding for urban infra. However, the municipal bond market is quite ...
From Basmati rice cultivation to mining licences, here're key court orders
Bombay High Court last week ruled that once an arbitrator is appointed at the request of a disputing party and he recuses from the post, the ...
Tax forgone is not a loss of revenue
For promoting export, small-scale industry, education, health care and giving subsidies for the poor and the middle class in transport, ...
The RTI Act: RBI may need to rework communications strategy after SC order
RTI experts are elated with the apex court's latest order that emphasised on the RBI's statutory duty to uphold the interests of the ...
Sebi's new differential voting rights rules may hurt minority shareholders
Sebi has proposed dual-class share framework with superior voting rights, where a certain share will have higher voting power than an ordinary ...
New norms for taxing MNCs: Why amending rules on profit attribution matters
MNCs with business operations in India should review the implications of the recommendations on their business models, as well as consider any ...
David vs Goliath: Battle lines drawn between Hotel Leelaventure and ITC
The brewing corporate battle between ITC Ltd and Hotel Leelaventure would put the spotlight on the rights and the responsibilities of a player ...