How a tweak in IMD's forecasts will help India prepare better for monsoon
IMD's month-wise LRF is particularly useful given the increasing unpredictability of rainfall due to climate change or even usual changes in ...
May retail inflation likely rebounded to 5.3% on higher food prices: Poll
India loses 5-7% of GDP due to corrosion: International Zinc Association» More
Analysts see RBI remain accommodative, hold rates in June 4 policy review
In April, the six-member monetary policy committee had voted unanimously for a status quo on the key rates
Economic cost of mobility curbs, lockdowns at Rs 1.5 trillion: SBI report
Inflation woes: Here's how experts have interpreted CPI, WPI numbers» More
Economic Indicators
|YoY (In %)
|Current
|Qtr Ago
|Yr Ago
|Inflation (30/04)
|10.49
|1.22
|-1.57
|IIP (31/03)
|22.40
|1.00
|-16.70
|GDP (30/09)
|-7.50
|-23.90
|4.40
|CPI (30/04)
|4.29
|4.59
|7.22
|CRR (28/05)
|4.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Bank rate (28/05)
|4.25
|4.25
|4.25
Lab-leak hypothesis
China's obfuscation is not helping matters
No backdoor entry
Promoters should not be allowed to delay insolvency resolution
Climate of treason
Apex court should order scrapping all sedition cases
Leading in a crisis
R Gopalakrishnan
Denial of a mistake is a terribly diminishing action. The fact that many leaders rarely admit to their mistakes is no excuse for not doing so
An international order with Chinese traits?
Shyam Saran
The fluidity of the geopolitical landscape has amplified anxieties in Asia and placed India in an unenviable situation
BUSINESS LAW & TAX
From Basmati rice cultivation to mining licences, here're key court orders
Bombay High Court last week ruled that once an arbitrator is appointed at the request of a disputing party and he recuses from the post, the ...
Tax forgone is not a loss of revenue
For promoting export, small-scale industry, education, health care and giving subsidies for the poor and the middle class in transport, ...
The RTI Act: RBI may need to rework communications strategy after SC order
RTI experts are elated with the apex court's latest order that emphasised on the RBI's statutory duty to uphold the interests of the ...
Sebi's new differential voting rights rules may hurt minority shareholders
Sebi has proposed dual-class share framework with superior voting rights, where a certain share will have higher voting power than an ordinary ...
New norms for taxing MNCs: Why amending rules on profit attribution matters
MNCs with business operations in India should review the implications of the recommendations on their business models, as well as consider any ...
David vs Goliath: Battle lines drawn between Hotel Leelaventure and ITC
The brewing corporate battle between ITC Ltd and Hotel Leelaventure would put the spotlight on the rights and the responsibilities of a player ...